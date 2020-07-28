Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
John Jackson pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
John Jackson pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Drink driver fearing COVID-19 refused to be breathalysed

lucy rutherford
28th Jul 2020 2:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A drink driver who refused to be breathalysed fearing he would catch COVID-19 has been taken off the road for six months.

John Patrick Jackson pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two charges of failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court police received information about a traffic hazard on the Bruce Hwy, Glenview on May 15.

The court heard police attended and found Jackson in the driver’s seat and detected a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

“At 4.55am, he refused a breath test and he was warned that if he failed to comply, he’d be arrested,” Sergeant Lydford said.

The court heard Jackson refused a second time and was taken to Beerwah police station.

He refused to be breathalysed at the police station, saying he didn’t want to because of COVID-19.

Two mates caught driving drunk after home brew hangout

Driver crashes after drinking 1L bourbon in half hour

Lawyer Benjamin Rynderman told the court Jackson didn’t want to provide a specimen of breath because he suffered from respiratory problems and had elderly parents.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it was decided among he and his six siblings that he would become the primary carer for his parents,” he said.

“He was concerned that providing a specimen to police who weren’t wearing gloves or masks that there was the chance of contracting the virus.

“He acknowledges that it was a poor decision and he should have complied with police directions.”

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said while refusing to be breathalysed was a serious offence, she took into account his unremarkable traffic history.

She fined him $950 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

No convictions were recorded.

breathalysed caloundra magistrates court sunshine coast drink drivers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family-run auto business shuts down after 70 years

        premium_icon Family-run auto business shuts down after 70 years

        Business The well-known Ipswich business has shut its doors for the final time with the iconic shed now completely cleared out. here's why they had to give it up.

        Pregnant woman, baby involved in three-car smash

        premium_icon Pregnant woman, baby involved in three-car smash

        News Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle pile-up on one...

        FULL CIRCLE: Hospital’s first ever baby delivers her child

        premium_icon FULL CIRCLE: Hospital’s first ever baby delivers her child

        Health Fast forward 32 years later, midwife Frances Beard was there again.

        How businesses can boost their look with $15,000 grant

        premium_icon How businesses can boost their look with $15,000 grant

        News Ipswich businesses can now apply for funding to enhance their facade appearance in...