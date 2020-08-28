Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Grant Pretorius paid a heavy price for drink driving and crashing a Mercedes work car.
Grant Pretorius paid a heavy price for drink driving and crashing a Mercedes work car.
News

Drink driver destroys Merc, and job in the process

Ross Irby
28th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER Mercedes Benz employee lost his job and ended up with a huge damage bill after crashing a company car while drunk.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday heard Grant Pretorius may have got the Mercedes airborne before slamming into a tree on Rifle Range Rd at Lowood.

His blood alcohol concentration at the time was more than three times the limit, at 0.166.

Pretorius, 43, from Chapel Hill, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Sunday, April 5: and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

The court heard police were called to the crash scene at the intersection with Wyatts Road and Kent Road at 7.10pm.

Pretorius was there with an extensively damaged Benz that had left the road and crashed into a tree before landing upside down on a dam wall.

Police said his speech was slurred and a carton of Heineken beer was found in the boot of the wrecked Benz.

Grant Pretorius paid a heavy price for drink driving and crashing a Mercedes work car.
Grant Pretorius paid a heavy price for drink driving and crashing a Mercedes work car.

Pretorius was taken by ambulance to Princess Alexandra Hospital where a blood sample was taken.

Skid marks were found at the scene on Wyatts Road, with police investigators believing the Benz may have been airborne across Kent Road.

The site has an 80km/h speed limit.

Pretorius’s defence lawyer told the court his client was embarrassed by the accident which will “cost him extensive amounts of money”.

The lawyer said personal references before the court spoke highly of him and that the offences were very much out of character.

“He is extremely remorseful. It has had a drastic effect on his working life and it will be very difficult to find employment,” the lawyer said.

“He had a very good long-term career and work history.”

Pretorius has since completed a traffic offenders program.

Magistrate Rob Turra told Pretorius he was a danger to himself and others that night.

“Looking at the crash photos you are very lucky to be alive,” Mr Turra said.

Pretorius was fined $600 and his licence disqualified for six months for dangerous driving.

He was fined $800 and disqualified for eight months for driving UIL, making a total disqualification of 14 months.

drink driving ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘STOP EVERYONE’: Police to test every driver on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content ‘STOP EVERYONE’: Police to test every driver on Warrego Hwy

        News EVERY motorists travelling along the Warrego Hwy are set to be drug and alcohol tested and have their vehicles inspected over three days.

        Fears fire could ignite 500 tonnes of nitrate

        Premium Content Fears fire could ignite 500 tonnes of nitrate

        News A fire burning near dangerous chemicals could wipe out part of a city

        • 28th Aug 2020 2:40 PM
        Cheers and tears at Mark’s last dance

        Premium Content Cheers and tears at Mark’s last dance

        News A 40-year veteran of the job has been given a fitting farewell

        ‘What are you, 15?’: Magistrate puzzled by grocery dare

        Premium Content ‘What are you, 15?’: Magistrate puzzled by grocery dare

        News A man caught shoplifting from Coles claimed it was all part of a dare