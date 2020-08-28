Drink driver destroys Merc, and job in the process

A FORMER Mercedes Benz employee lost his job and ended up with a huge damage bill after crashing a company car while drunk.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday heard Grant Pretorius may have got the Mercedes airborne before slamming into a tree on Rifle Range Rd at Lowood.

His blood alcohol concentration at the time was more than three times the limit, at 0.166.

Pretorius, 43, from Chapel Hill, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Sunday, April 5: and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

The court heard police were called to the crash scene at the intersection with Wyatts Road and Kent Road at 7.10pm.

Pretorius was there with an extensively damaged Benz that had left the road and crashed into a tree before landing upside down on a dam wall.

Police said his speech was slurred and a carton of Heineken beer was found in the boot of the wrecked Benz.

Grant Pretorius paid a heavy price for drink driving and crashing a Mercedes work car.

Pretorius was taken by ambulance to Princess Alexandra Hospital where a blood sample was taken.

Skid marks were found at the scene on Wyatts Road, with police investigators believing the Benz may have been airborne across Kent Road.

The site has an 80km/h speed limit.

Pretorius’s defence lawyer told the court his client was embarrassed by the accident which will “cost him extensive amounts of money”.

The lawyer said personal references before the court spoke highly of him and that the offences were very much out of character.

“He is extremely remorseful. It has had a drastic effect on his working life and it will be very difficult to find employment,” the lawyer said.

“He had a very good long-term career and work history.”

Pretorius has since completed a traffic offenders program.

Magistrate Rob Turra told Pretorius he was a danger to himself and others that night.

“Looking at the crash photos you are very lucky to be alive,” Mr Turra said.

Pretorius was fined $600 and his licence disqualified for six months for dangerous driving.

He was fined $800 and disqualified for eight months for driving UIL, making a total disqualification of 14 months.