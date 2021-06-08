Drink driver crashes, tells cops someone stole car

A DRINK driver busted at nearly six times the legal limit tried telling police a few different stories about how his car ended up crashing into a fence, before eventually coming clean.

Cruz Luis Elder, 23, from Booval, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor at Camira on November 27, 2020.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Elder had a blood alcohol reading of 0.286 when tested.

Sgt Caldwell said Goodna police went to a traffic crash at 11.30pm on Old Logan Road.

Officers found a white Ford Ranger had collided with a fence. The vehicle had extensive front end damage and a shattered windscreen.

“He told police he was not the driver. Then said it had been stolen and he was chasing it down,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“Then he again changed his mind and said someone jumped out and he had to swerve around and hit the fence.

“He said he had a couple of beers at his aunty’s place. Then said he had schooners with work colleagues.”

Sgt Caldwell said Elder was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where a blood test was taken just after midnight and returned a high alcohol reading of 0.286.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Elder had already been off the road for six months since the incident.

“His car was a write-off and he suffered a loss of $11,000 so he has paid the price,” Mr Hoskin said.

“He instructs that a relationship had broken down and he was drinking more than he should.”

Mr Hoskin said he would also have to wear the cost of installing an alcohol-meter in his new vehicle when he was again able to drive.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said it was a very high alcohol reading and no reduction in licence disqualification was warranted.

He said with such a high penalty a disqualification of 15 months would usually be imposed.

He said Elder had in fact been without a licence now for three months, not six months.

Mr Cridland also noted Elder was using public transport and taking an Uber to work.

Elder was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for nine months.