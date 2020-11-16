Drink driver crashed wife’s car while doing burnouts

Christopher Stumer crashed his wife's car while drink driving. He has only ever held a learner's licence.

Christopher Stumer crashed his wife's car while drink driving. He has only ever held a learner's licence.

A DRINK driver who crashed his wife’s car while doing burnouts has been told to grown up by an Ipswich magistrate.

Making matters worse for Christopher Stumer, Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday heard the father of six had only ever held a Learner licence.

Christopher James Stumer, 33, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving when unlicensed on Saturday October 17; wilfully making unnecessary noise and smoke on Old Ipswich Road at Riverview; and drink driving with a reading of 0.135.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police were called after a red Holden Captiva crashed while doing burnouts.

Police tracked the registration number to a house in Riverview and located Stumer and a red Holden Captiva with extensive front-end damage.

“He said he had no licence. A check revealed he only ever had a Learner licence that expired in 2015,” Sgt Dick said.

“Officers could smell liquor on his breath and he was very unsteady on his feet.

“He said he started drinking at 9am, and had six or seven beers and a bottle of port.”

Sgt Dick said Stumer’s alcohol reading was 0.135.

Christopher Stumer crashed his wife's car while drink driving. He has only ever held a learner's licence.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Stumer had been unable to afford a licence because he was a father of six children and had financial problems, and also had to pay for his mother’s funeral earlier this year.

Mr Hoskin said Stumer wasn’t working and had to get finance to buy a new car for his partner.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Stumer he was the last person who should be behind the wheel of a car with alcohol on board.

She noted he had just completed a suspended jail term for other offences prior to these driving charges.

“I don’t know why you can think that you can drive around Mr Stumer when you don’t have a licence and doing stupid burnouts,” Ms Sturgess said.

“Burnouts are something 17-year-olds do, not a 33-year-old man.”

Stumer was convicted and fined $1200.

He was disqualified from obtaining a licence for six months.