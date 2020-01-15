Drink driver caught with pants down

A DRINK driver busted behind the wheel alone on a learner licence gave police a false name in an attempt to avoid detection.

An Ipswich court this week heard that when police found an identification document in the pocket of the pants he was wearing, the offending driver Sale Emelio insisted they were not his pants.

Sale Emelio, 21, a forklift driver from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.065) when on a learner licence; failing to comply with conditions of a learner driver on August 18, 2019 at Redbank Plains; not displaying L-Plates; not complying with police request for name details; and possession of a dangerous drug (cannabis).

A Samoan-speaking interpreter was used at the Ipswich Magistrates Court hearing at the request of Emelio.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the incident took place at 2.50am, with police spotting Emelio driving a white Toyota Corolla and turning into the driveway of a house at Redbank Plains.

He told police he was returning home from a friend’s house after drinking a bottle of beer an hour before.

Sgt Dick said Emelio kept telling police his name was “Polkio”.

A police search found government paperwork in the name of Sale Emelio in his pocket. Despite Emilo’s insistence the pants were not his, police were able to cross check images on police records to identify the driver.

Sgt Dick said Emelio had been sentenced to a probation order on other offences only two days before the latest offence. Magistrate David Shepherd told Emelio he was at risk of going to jail if he didn’t change. Emelio was fined $1000 and had his licence disqualified for three months.