Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic, night, road, driving, car, generic
Traffic, night, road, driving, car, generic
News

Drink driver caught when car came to ‘screeching halt’

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE that came to a "screeching halt" in a parking lot caught the attention of nearby police and a breath test landed the driver in court.

Graeme Kenneth Rawlinson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving while over the middle alcohol limit and driving without a licence, demerit point suspended.

The court was told police noticed Rawlinson's vehicle about 7.15pm on November 8 driving along Harvey Rd at Clinton. Officers saw Rawlinson come to a "screeching halt" and turn into a carpark. The vehicle had no rear lights.

Officers approached Rawlinson and required a roadside breath test. He returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .130 per cent.

Police checks of Rawlinson's licence found he had been demerit point suspended.

Rawlinson told police he was unaware of the suspension and that he had been drinking at the Harvey Road Tavern and not eaten.

He believed he would be ok to drive and was "surprised" by his reading.

The court was told the 49-worked various jobs including rigger and dogger and trades assistant.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a $1050 fine and disqualified Rawlinson from driving for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Men give unbelievable reason for trespassing on Lockyer land

        premium_icon Men give unbelievable reason for trespassing on Lockyer land

        News Christine Watson wasn’t expecting guests at her semi-rural home. But the excuse the unwanted visitors gave her had Christine reaching for the phone.

        Court drops councillors’ unfair dismissal dispute

        premium_icon Court drops councillors’ unfair dismissal dispute

        News At the core of the case was whether councillors were considered Ipswich City...

        How Ipswich soldiers are helping victims on Kangaroo Island

        premium_icon How Ipswich soldiers are helping victims on Kangaroo Island

        News Ipswich soldiers have delivered fresh drinking water to the Kangaroo Island...

        Rain, thunderstorms set to hit over weekend

        premium_icon Rain, thunderstorms set to hit over weekend

        Weather Wet weather is predicted for the coming days.