Drink-driver caught twice inside an hour

IN COURT: An Ipswich man caught drink driving was less than an hour later caught evading police and drink driving again.

A MAN was caught evading police less than an hour after he had been caught drink-driving.

Andrew William Baird, 33, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday to two counts of drink-driving, unlicensed driving and evading police.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo tendered body-worn footage to the court which showed a police officer activating lights and sirens attempting to intercept the car on March 7.

The vehicle was seen evading police before eventually stopping where Baird left it and he was arrested.

Baird, of Ipswich, was intercepted at 7.45pm on Burnett St, Sadliers Crossing, where he returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.108.

Then at 8.42pm on Cribb St, Sadliers Crossing, police activated lights and sirens and attempted to intercept Baird who acknowledged the police by giving them the finger and continuing to drive.

As shown in the footage, Baird was arrested outside his house.

He returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.102 the second time and his vehicle was impounded for 90 days.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Baird had gone drinking at the pub and had more to drink than he intended to.

She told the court when Baird was intercepted, he was in his work vehicle for his decorative concreting business and didn’t want to leave it on a main street of Ipswich, as the toolbox was unable to be locked.

Ms Ditchfield said the only reason Baird continued to drive while police were trying to intercept him was because he wasn’t far from home and just wanted to get his car and tools home.

“He appreciates there was other things he could have done but he acted in the stress of the moment,” she said.

She said the move backfired because the vehicle was impounded with all of the tools in it and he hadn’t been able to afford the fees to get it out.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said Baird was obviously a person of good character.

“Unfortunately he put himself in that position and his family in that position,” Mr Manthey said.

Baird was sentenced to two years’ probation and disqualified from driving for two years.