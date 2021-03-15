Drink driver busted with beer stubby in car’s console

An unlicensed drink driver had an open stubby of beer in the centre console of the car he was driving when he was stopped by police.

Robert Sean Gibbons, 54, pleaded guilty to numerous offences, including driving while over the no alcohol limit, driving uninsured, driving without an interlock device and driving unregistered, when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard Gibbons was stopped on Mission Beach Rd in Mission Beach.

The car he was driving was found to be uninsured and unregistered and he returned a positive breath test reading of .024.

He had an open stubby of beer in the middle console of the vehicle,

Gibbons had previously been subject to a condition where he had to have an interlock device installed to be able to drive.

The car was not fitted with such a device.

The court heard Gibbons had a good work history as a mechanic but he had lost his position due to COVID.

He was fined a total of $1300 and was disqualified from driving for a total of 12 months.