Driver allegedly headbutts Ipswich police officer

A POLICE officer was allegedly head-butted when officers arrested an alleged drink driver at Redbank Plains this morning.

Around 3am Springfield police located a vehicle in the Redbank Plains Reserve, Redbank Plains Road - with the vehicle half in a drainage waterway.

The male driver exited the vehicle and approached police in an aggressive manner.

One officer, attempting to speak to a female passenger, was shoved out of the way by the man.

As police attempted to arrest him a struggled ensued during which time an officer was allegedly head-butted causing a laceration above his eye.

Whilst being transported to the Ipswich Watchhouse police will allege the man damage a perspex window of the police vehicle.

A 28-year-old Booval man was charged with two counts of serious assault police and one count each of fail to provide a specimen of breath, driving under the influence of liquor or a drug, obstruct police and wilful damage. He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 10.

The injured officer received treatment in hospital for a minor laceration.