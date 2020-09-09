Drink driver abuses police back at station

A driver who blew over four times the limit in a roadside test told police back at the station he knew people and they should look out for themselves.

Police prosecutor Bonita Pienaar told the Caloundra Magistrates Court police observed a "highly intoxicated" Russell Seddon, 43, leave Golden Beach Tavern on July 30 at 9.30pm.

They saw him get into his car and drive off.

The court heard Seddon pulled into the KFC drive-through and shortly after, police spotted Seddon driving along Pelican Waters Blvd.

"The vehicle's hazard lights were flashing and the headlights were off," Constable Pienaar said.

"The vehicle was also all over the road and tailgating the vehicle in front of it."

The court heard police intercepted Seddon and saw his car had front-end damage and the number plate was bent.

"The defendant smelt strongly of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet," Cst Pienaar said.

A roadside breath test returned a reading of 0.201.

The court heard Seddon was transported to the police station where he refused to offer a specimen of breath twice.

"When police were dealing with the defendant he was abusive towards police, calling them c---- and that they were just public servants and he paid taxes to keep them employed," Cst Pienaar said.

"The defendant was uncooperative and disrespectful to police, saying to police he knew people and they should look out for themselves."

Seddon pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Seddon's lawyer Belinda Robinson told the court Seddon was married and a father-of-two.

The court heard Seddon was a tiler but was now relying on JobSeeker payments after not being able to work as a result of losing his licence.

"He does instruct that there has been some issues with drinking," Ms Robinson said.

"This is as a result of the strain that COVID has caused his business.

"He is extremely embarrassed and remorseful for his behaviour and it is out of character for him."

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said Seddon was lucky he wasn't charged with further offences considering how he treated police.

"You're fortunate in the sense that there wasn't an incident where you hurt or killed someone because then you'd be going to jail," he said.

"It's a strange way of looking at it but hopefully this is a good thing."

Mr Courtney said he hoped Seddon could work out what was causing him to drink to excess and get his life back on track.

He disqualified Seddon from driving for six months and fined him $900.

No conviction was recorded.