Drink and drug drivers: Names of 23 people who fronted court

Random breath and drug tests can be anywhere, anytime.

Colin John Dukes, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on January 29. Fined $500 and lost his licence for two months.

Vilihala Kinikini Iongi, 30, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving when suspended, and not having an Interlock device fitted at Goodna on March 23. Fined $750 and disqualified four months.

Catherine Anne Close, 46, from East Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on March 23. Fined $300 and disqualified one month.

Glenn James Gellatly, 41, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Booval on March 25. Fined $350 and lost his licence one month.

Craig Bradley Guerra, 29, from Springfield, was fined $350 and disqualified two months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on February 2. He was issued a restricted licence for work only.

Tony Keokenchanh, 33, from Springfield Lakes, was fined $750 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on April 22.

Kerrin Denise Kilmartin, 47, from Peak Crossing, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Aratula on March 29. Disqualified one month and fined $300.

Kirsty Marie Lemon, 31, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on February 27. Fined $350 and disqualified two months. Issued a restricted licence for work only.

Jason Trevor Maddock, 38, from Windaroo, was fined $500 and lost his licence for three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on a learner/provisional licence at Wacol on February 14.

Silipa Paisa, 30, from Kingston, was fined $1100 and his licence disqualified 12 months when he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen at Springfield on February 28.

Jacob Henry Petersen, 27, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Riverview on May 7. Fined $800 and licence disqualified five months.

Melinda Corryn Pilkington, 43, from Lockyer Waters, fined $1300 and disqualified nine months when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Booval on January 16.

Timothy Poy Mckenzie Sailor, 31, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Zillmere on Australia Day, January 26. Fined $1200 and disqualified eight months.

Tafaipaia Sila, 31, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Springfield Central on May 5. Fined $800 and lost his licence for three months.

Steven John Temple, 39, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on March 29. Fined $300 and disqualified four months. Issued a restricted licence for work only.

Jesse Tomasello, 38, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving at North Ipswich on July 31. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Michelle Marjorie Baxter, 34, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Collingwood Park on April 13. Fined $300, disqualified one month.

Olivia Marie Burnip, 25, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Churchill on January 9. Fined $500, disqualified three months.

Tara Leigh Doyle, 29, from Karana Downs, fined $300 and disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on April 13.

Paul Steven David Duffin, 38, from Redbank Plains, fined $400 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on May 22.

Olaea Bruce Hunt, 23, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Redbank Plains on April 19. Disqualified three months and fined $300.

Drew Marcus Stevens, 24, from Willowbank, pleaded guilty to drug driving on a learner/provisional licence at Jeebropilly on April 20. Fined $300 and disqualified three months.

Matth David Bailey, 38, from Surfers Paradise, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Carole Park on April 21.