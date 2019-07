Drink and drug drivers: Names of drivers who fronted court

Liam Bradley McDonald, 19, from Glamorgan Vale, pleaded guilty to drink driving while on a learner or provisional licence on May 3 in Fernvale. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $200.

Lisa Maree Martin, 33, from Flagstone, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Ironbark on April 6. She was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Steven Pourewa, 30, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol on May 17 in Springfield Central. He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $850.

Richard John Casey, 47, from Lower Mount Walker, pleaded guilty to drug driving on March 28 in Karana Downs. He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Ripley James Emsley, 23, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug driving on March 25 in New Chum. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.

Steven James English, 42, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 6 in Ironbark. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Kevin Allan Kirk, 53, from Tarampa, pleaded guilty to drink driving on May 11 in Lowood. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

Kim Courtney Eustace, 37, from Laidley, pleaded guilty to drug driving while on a learner or provisional licence on March 3 at Lowood. She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Sandra Louise Falconer, 43, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Stapylton on March 16. She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

Kirsty Annette Heilbronn, 37, from Basin Pocket, pleaded guilty to drink driving at North Ipswich on March 29. She was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Tyrell Vincent Colin Thompson, 20, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Coolangatta on June 15 last year. He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $700.

Adrian Eddie Senio Toala, 23, from Blackstone, pleaded guilty to drink driving while his licence was suspended on May 12 at Silkstone. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Dylan Ashely Swales, 22, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving while on a learner or provisional licence at North Ipswich on March 16. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

Luke Joseph Ian Hess, 39, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving on March 27 at Redbank Plains. He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Katie-Sherie Jamieson, 36, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on April 29. She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

Jessika Leeann Lewthwaite, 24, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Moombra on April 11. She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for five months.

Daniel McGuigan, 34, from Laidley, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor on April 17 at Minden. He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Tonga Maxgmohae Mounga, 35, from Oxley, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor on May 11 at Springfield Central. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $1200.

Toki Pirini Kake Hill, 24, from Bundamba pleaded guilty to drug driving. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving a vehicle for three months.