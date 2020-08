Drink and drug drivers named and shamed

A DRINK driver came under police scrutiny when seen speeding late at night after having farewell drinks with friends.

When intercepted the driver Andrew Weldon was tested, giving an alcohol reading nearly four times the legal limit.

Andrew Robert Weldon, 40, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to driving UIL -0.191 at North Ipswich on July 18.

Prosecutor Snr Const. Bridie O’Shea said police saw a grey car at 8.45pm travelling at excessive speed and the police vehicle had trouble catching up and used lights and sirens.

“He says he just left a farewell gathering. He was upset,” Snr Const. O’Shea said.

When breath-tested he gave an alcohol reading of 0.191.

“I just made a big mistake,” Weldon told the court, explaining he had resigned his job and moving to NSW to care for a relative.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified 12 months.

Motiana Avauli, 18, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence at Redbank on May 2. Fined $200 and disqualified 3 months.

Cody Mark Brennan, 30, from South Ripley, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving at Flinders View on November 13, 2019. Fined $300 and licence disqualified 1 month.

David John Byrne, 73, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Croftby on March 8. Disqualified 1 month and fined $400.

Daniel William Hawkes-Botting, 38, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive on February 3 at Bundamba. Fined $300 and licence disqualified 3 months.

Mitchell Wayne Torrisi Hutchin, 24, from Redbank Plains, fined $1000 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when licence disqualified at Redbank Plains, on May 8.

Collette Louise Richards, 34, from Camira, fined $400 and disqualified 3 months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Camira in April 6.

Thomas James Arndt, 44, from Ripley, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving and driving when licence Sper suspended at Redbank Plains on February 8. Fined $400 and disqualified 4 months.

Corey Phillip-Angelo Gatfield, 25, from Redbank Plains, fined $300 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on February 9.

Casey Gerald Gillespie, 40, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Camira on March 18. Disqualified 3 months and fined $300.

Raymond Thomas Hartnett, 46, from Clifton, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank Plains on January 27. Fined $300 and lost his licence 1 month.

Matthew Darren Johns, 30, from Regency Downs, disqualified 6 months and fined $100 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when disqualified at Marburg on November 11 last year.

Jonathon Lee King, 26, from Moorooka, fined $200 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on March 14.

Kashona Sharyn Smith, 36, from Nambour, lost her licence 6 months and fined $100 when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Esk on April 14.

Lucas Joseph Vernon, 34, from Coopers Plains, fined $400 and licence disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving while on an L/P licence in Bellbird Park on February 10.

Peter Alexander Bagley, 43, from Booval, licence disqualified 7 months and fined $800 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Booval on March 21.

Reanna Robyn Maree Williams, 22, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence at Flinders View on June 13. Disqualified 3 months and fined $200.

Mr Gireesh Chandran, 39, from Raceview, fined $400 and disqualified 4 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on July 5.

Jade Maree Gesler, 38, from Cannon Creek, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Boonah on March 8. Disqualified 1 month and fined $350.

Lachlan Archer Hampson, 26, from Chuwar, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive at Alexandra Headland on May 7. Fined $300 and disqualified 1 month.

Drew Thomas Mourilyan, 34, from Blackstone, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Blackstone on July 3. He was fined $1200 and licence disqualified 9 months.

David Allan Scurr, 43, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive at The Summit in Stanthorpe on March 10. Fined $350 and licence lost 1 month.

Jesse Tomasello, 40, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Hattonvale on April 20. He was disqualified 3 months and fined $350.

Jaydn Leslie Vaughan, 21, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Leichhardt on February 1. Sentenced to probation order and disqualified 3 months.

Jake Ronald Wilson, 18, from Branyan, pleaded guilty in Richlands Magistrates Court to driving UIL when unlicensed in Collingwood Park on March 25. Fined $1000 and disqualified 6 months