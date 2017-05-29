Drink and drug drivers: Heavy price for risking it

You can be caught anywhere, any time.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court. These people all appeared this month.

A BELLBIRD Park man has been disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Trent David Roylance was stopped by police on January 21 at Camira where he returned a positive BAC reading above the legal limit.

The 27-year-old was also placed on a two-year probation order after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.

ALEXANDER Kevin Moy pleaded guilty to drink driving on March 31 at Caminya.

The 21-year-old from Caminya was over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

KEVIN Clarence Campbell pleaded guilty to drink driving on February 3 at Springfield.

The 45-year-old from Crestmead was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

EMILY Jane Cattley pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in her blood or saliva on March 11.

Cattley, 26, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

CHLOE Johnston pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in her blood or saliva on March 19 at Purga.

Johnston, a 30-year-old from Coopers Plains, was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

RODNEY Michael Miller from Collingwood Park has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $1300 for drink driving.

Miller, 25, was stopped by police on March 11 at Springfield.

JOHN Anthony Nutley pleaded guilty to drink driving on March 11 at Bundamba.

The 39-year-old from Chuwar was disqualified from for three months and fined $350.

Nutley was over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit.

RAYMOND Richard Peters pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 29 at Rosewood.

The 55-year-old from Walloon was disqualified for 18 months and placed on a 12 month probation order.

SHAUN Francis Allen pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 16 at Ipswich.

Allen, 26 from Ipswich, was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and must serve 120 hours community service in a 12 month period.

JAYDE Ainsley Jensen pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 3 at West Ipswich.

The 30-year-old from Bundamba was sentenced to six months disqualification and a $1500 fine which also covered two other offences; one count of wilful damage and one count of contravention of a court order.

JOANNA Patricia Kruip pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in her blood or saliva on March 12 at Holloways Beach near Cairns.

Kruip, 53, from Paramatta Park was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400.

MATTHEW Laurence Mole pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 23 at Purga.

Mole, 24, from Aratula was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

SHAUN Michael William Phillips pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on April 5 at Leichhardt.

The 27-year-old from Leichhardt was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

TRENT Lesley Smith pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on April 6 at Fernvale.

The 22-year-old from Lockrose was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

JAMES Louis Soltau pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 30 at Springfield.

The 67-year-old from Pinjarra Hills was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $900.

MICHAEL Kenneth Leslie Layet pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on February 16 at Goodna.

Layet, 27 from Goodna, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400.

ADAM Gregory Bennett, 26, pleaded guilty to drink driving on May 1 at Goodna.

The Redbank Plains man was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

COURTNEY Maxwell Moore pleaded guilty to drink driving on March 26 at Redbank Plains.

The 43-year-old from Redbank Plains was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $650.

Moore was over the middle alcohol limit but not the high alcohol limit.

CARL Gerard Quintal pleaded guilty to drink driving on March 25 at Willowbank.

The 24-year-old from Carrara was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $350.

Quintal was over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit.

ANTHONY Gordon Stark pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 2 at Redbank.

The 57-year-old Riverview man was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $200.

Stark was over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit.

DARREN John Turner pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 9 at Springfield.

The 44-year-old from Goodna was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Turner was over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit.

ROBERT Paul Ugljesa pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 14 at Blacksoil.

The 39-year-old from Annerley was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.