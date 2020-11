Drink and drug drivers face Ipswich court

Clarissa Suzanne Natalie Perot, 35, from Stafford, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when unlicensed at Dinmore on March 4. Fined $400 and licence disqualified 3 months.

Matthew Kevin Swain, 23, from Kearneys Spring, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Westbrook on April 22. Disqualified 3 months and fined $200.

Ryan Arthur Johnson, 21, from Woree, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Gordonvale on August 19 when on an L/P licence. Fined $500 and disqualified 3 months

Reuben Mark Olander, 26, from Redbank, pleaded guilty to driving UIL, and driving when unlicensed, in Redbank Plains on June 13. Fined $1300 and disqualified 12 months.

Maddison Jade Robertson, 25, from Raceview, fined $1000 and disqualified 6 months when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL and not complying with the condition of a Learner licence, at Redbank Plains on October 3.

Glen Christopher Sullivan, 30, from Ipswich, fined $500 and lost his licence 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Wulkuraka on August 10.

Rowan David Wiggins, 26, from Brassall, fined $800 and licence disqualified 4 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Riverview on September 4.

Marchand Mischawn Addinall, 19, from Tivoli, pleaded guilty to drink driving in North Ipswich on February 8. Fined $500 and licence disqualified 3 months.

Laura Ellen Brown, 40, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving at Lowood on August 20. Fined $350 and lost her licence for 1 month.

Steven Michael Castell, 36, from Kelvin Grove, fined $700 and licence disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Bundamba on August 10.

Ryan Arthur Johnson, 21, from Lowood, fined $800 and licence disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence at Brinsmead on August 8.

Hayden Mark Richardson, 27, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on August 22. Fined $850 and licence disqualified 8 months.

Clayton Leslie Floyd-Tuckwell, 41, from Ipswich, fined $950 and licence disqualified 4 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving, and driving unlicensed in Ipswich on August 24.

Brodie Andrew Hansen, 33, from Regency Downs, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Lowood on April 27. Fined $350 and disqualified 1 month.

Dylan Martin Sybren Mudde, 26, from Mount French, fined $550 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Boonah on October 11.

Scott Raymond John Shields, 45, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving in North Booval on October 3. Disqualified 5 months and fined $650.

Andrew Scott Warner, 27, from Robina, pleaded guilty to drug driving in North Booval on May 27. Fined $350 and disqualified 1 month.

Cody Jake Wilson, 31, from Logan Central, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Carole Park on August 16. Fined $350 and disqualified 1 month.

Shawn Micheal Carroll, 42, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drug driving, and driving when disqualified in Springfield Lakes on May 31. Fined $1000 and licence disqualified 28 months.

Rhys Lindsay Collins, 22, from Boonah, fined $300 and licence disqualified 3 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Peak Crossing on August 14.

Anthony Michael Howard, 33, from Brassall, disqualified 8 months and fined $750 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Brassall on October 16.

Gregory Kevin Schulze, 59, from Rosewood, fined $500 and disqualified 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Grandchester on August 13.