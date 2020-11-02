Drink and drug drivers face Ipswich court

SEVEN Vodka Cruisers got driver Fili Jerry Iele Ioane into strife after his manner of driving caused police to go after his small grey Toyota Echo.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Ioane was found lying low in the driver’s seat of his vehicle just after midnight, admitting he had been drinking.

Ioane, 24, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.081) in Goodna on September 10.

Fili Jerry Iele Ioane leaves court after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Prosecutor Sgt Brad Dick said a mobile patrol spotted his Echo at 12.40am when being driven erratically.

Sgt Dick said it was driven away from the police at speed but the car was located a short time later, parked on a driveway.

“He was found lying down on the driver’s seat,” Sgt Dick said.

“Says he drank seven Cruisers at a friend’s house between 4pm and 10.30pm.

Magistrate Terry Duroux noted Ioane was disqualified for 8 months back in 2016.

“It seems you don’t learn,” Mr Duroux said to Ioane.

Mr Duroux warned him that if he was caught again there was “a very real possibility” a jail term would be imposed.

“The lesson here Mr Iele Ioane is don’t drink and drive. It is not rocket science. It is that simple”.

He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months.

In other cases before the Ipswich court Joseph Fabrice Hardy, 4 6, from Augustine Heights, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield on May 24. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Michael Lee Hood, 29, from Inala, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving; and driving when on an L/P licence in Ipswich on June 10, and in Riverview on June 27. He was sentenced to a probation order and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jeffrey William Brown, 45, from Redbank, fined $750 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a L/P licence in Redbank on August 31.

Paul Robert Courtney, 54, from Bundamba, fined $350 and disqualified 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Carole Park on August 9.

Jared Neville Fletcher, 20, from Grandchester, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on August 29. Fined $850 and lost his licence for 3 months.

Diane Elizabeth Syntageros, 29, from Logan, fined $550 and licence disqualified 3 months when she pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Redbank on August 25, and in Swanbank on September 5.

Annie Raki Cecil Tapaitau, 25, from Dinmore, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Dinmore on August 30. Disqualified 3 months and fined $750.

Nicholas Edward Watts, 33, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Collingwood Park on September 7. Fined $600 and lost his licence for 2 months.

Shannon Frank Kulick, 29, a tree lopper from Rosewood, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.104) in Rosewood on September 29. Fined $650 and licence disqualified 3 months.

Jamie-Lee Francis Te Araiw Brooking, 26, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Redbank Plains on September 2. Police intercepted her driving a black Magna at 11.50am. She held a Provisional licence and tested positive to cannabis. Brooking was fined $300 and disqualified 1 month.

Brett Raymond Franklin, 43, from Basin Pocket, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine and cannabis) on August 23 at Bundamba. Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said police intercepted his silver Nissan ute at 11.20am and he tested positive to two drugs – methylamphetamine and cannabis.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Franklin had prior offences in 2017 and 2018. Fined $500 and lost his licence 3 months.

Michael David Poynter, 41, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Raceview on November 22, 2019.

Prosecutor Sgt Brad Dick said he was intercepted at 11am on Briggs Road and his saliva tested positive to two drugs – methylamphetamine and cannabis.

Magistrate Terry Duroux reminded Poynter that drugs stay in the system for a significant time. “The easy way to avoid it, is don’t consume drugs,” Mr Duroux told him.

“Please don’t take the risk it is not worth it,” Mr Duroux said, reminding him not to drive when disqualified.

Poynter was fined $500 and lost his licence for one month.