Drill set dropped into pants front

THIEVING was thwarted by eagle-eyed staff who spotted two males dropping a drill set down the front of the other one's pants and exiting Super Cheap Auto.

One of the males, Brandon Fleming, went before an Ipswich court charged in relation to the drill theft. He was also charged with a scooter theft on the same day.

Fleming, 18, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing a scooter at Goodna on March 15; and unauthorised dealing with shop goods on March 15 (a drill and battery set).

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said staff at the Goodna auto store saw two males at 11.40am. One took a drill and battery set from a shelf and the second male put it down his pants. Both left the store.

The $104.98 tool was recovered. Sen-Constable Spargo said that at 6pm the same day a youth reported his scooter stolen. CCTV footage captured three males, one acting as a look out, unlock the scooter chain.

Fleming admitted he had been in the company of the males. The scooter was not found and police sought $500 restitution for its owner.

Fleming was fined $400 and he was ordered to pay $167 as his one-third share of the restitution.