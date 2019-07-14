Dressed for success Eagles prey on weakened Bluebirds

RUGBY LEAGUE: Goodna flyer Ono So'oialo bagged four tries as the Eagles downed Swifts Bluebirds 34-20 in the battle for the skies yesterday afternoon.

Sporting jerseys designed by club legend Craig Wehrman to recognise the enormous contributions of Indigenous members both on and off the field, it was a significant occasion for the Eagles. They played accordingly, earning outright third in the premiership standings.

With a spate of key men missing from action, including skipper Jake O'Doherty, halfback Cameron Picker, fullback Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku, Jake Sinn and Luke O'Doherty, the understrength Swifts line-up was gallant.

However, when several replacements went down injured and they were left without any substitutions for the final 30 minutes, the vulnerable Bluebirds were reduced to live prey.

Mercilessly, So'oialo took full advantage. His class was evident for all to see as the speedster ran rings around the tiring opposition.

Refusing to dwell on the result, Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue said he was ecstatic with his charges' effort given so much quality was absent.

He said Queensland Rangers star So'oialo was simply too quick for his fatiguing and critically understaffed team.

O'Donohue praised second rowers Tele Salesa and Hala Masila.

Standing in as captain in place of O'Doherty, Salesa's actions were a source of inspiration.

"He is a great leader,” O'Donohue said.

The Swifts taskmaster said the Purga club's depth had been tested against the top three sides in recent starts but several on the injured list were due to return ahead of the finals.

He said fitting all of the talent at his disposal into the 17 was going to be a difficult task and his side was unconcerned where it finished as long as it made the four.

"No one deserves to get dropped,” he said. "You have got to beat the best to be the best.”

In Saturday's other clash, the Redbank Plains Bears continued their surge towards the playoffs. The Bears were far too strong for the West End Bulldogs, claiming a convincing 44-12 victory to consolidate second place.

State of Play

RLI Ipswich A-Grade: Goodna 34 (Ono So'oialo 4, Brett Kelly, Siulongus Fotofili tries; Brett Kelly 4, Sione Piutau goals) def Swifts 20 (Robbie Fletcher, Harold Mosby, Aurangzeb Nuuola, Derek Hemopo tries; Harold Mosby 2 goals); Redbank Plains 44 def West End 12 (scorers unavailable).

Tom Bushnell