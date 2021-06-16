Dress to impress: Cup fashion tips from a seasoned pro

Emma Clarke has attended more than 70 Fashions on the Field events and knows a thing or two about what the judges are looking for.

Emma Clarke has attended more than 70 Fashions on the Field events and knows a thing or two about what the judges are looking for.

IN between the action on the track, the wagering in among the bookies’ stalls and the gossip in the marquees, there is a very special little sideshow at Ipswich’s biggest social event of the year.

Some travel far and wide to show off their most recently acquired race day garb and, though working the catwalk while there’s other fun to be had isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, the opinions of the judges in the Fashions on the Field can make or break the Ipswich Cup experience for those who worship a fantastic fascinator or a slick suit.

Entries are already coming in for this year’s event, and two new categories will give racing fashionistas an extra shot at impressing the judges.

Ipswich Turf Club spokeswoman Claire Power said new categories would ensure at least two local entrants would win a prize this year.

“We will have a local lass and local lad, and (those categories) will be for people from the Ipswich City Council postcode region,” Ms Power said.

“That’s to encourage the local ladies and gents to come out and support Fashions on the Field.”

There are five categories open to contenders, including best-dressed female, best-dressed male, best-dressed couple and the two new categories for locals.

Now only three sleeps away, the Ipswich Cup is quickly approaching with nominations pouring in for those eager to enter Fashions on the Field.

Ms Power said so far at least 30 people had pre-registered and the club expected more to register on the day.

“We normally get a lot of sign ups on the day so it’s not usually done as a pre-register like this,” she said.



“(We want people to pre-register) so there isn’t the huge line up to register on the day.

“Registrations will be from 11am for those who haven’t registered online already.”

The event will be held from noon.

Fashion aficionado and former Ipswich Fashions on the Field judge Emma Clarke is gearing up for the winter racing season.

In the past four years, she has competed in more than 70 Fashions on the Field events, winning several of them.

She has shared some hot tips for those looking to impress this weekend.

“Fashions on the Field gave me an avenue to focus more critically on cuts, materials, silhouettes and how individual pieces worked together to make an overall outfit,” Ms Clarke said.

“It’s a thrilling process to plan an outfit for months and then see it all come together on race day.”

She said judges looked for outfits that complied with guidelines but offered something special.

“Winter racing is closely aligned with traditional racing fashion – a winter racing outfit is completed with leather or felt millinery, covered shoulders or sleeves and closed toe shoes. To be truly competitive stockings and gloves complete an outfit,” she said.

“Typically racewear is more modest, so anything backless, too far above the knee, strappy or strapless or with cutouts is not at home trackside.

“Men should make sure their outfits are coordinated and jackets and ties are a must in winter, as are socks.”

READ MORE: Leading trainers, jockeys show faith in Ipswich Cup

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

Originally published as Dress to impress: Cup fashion tips from a seasoned pro