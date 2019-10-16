Dredge to save popular holiday beach from erosion

A photo of a previous attempt to reverse erosion at Woorim Beach, Bribie Island. Pic Peter McNamara

MORETON Bay Regional Council has begun its first sand pumping trial to save Woorim Beach from years of erosion.

The sand back-passing system, which was completed in May this year, began pumping 10,000 cubic metres from the area of beach at Benalong St to the outlets to the north on Wednesday.

It will take two to four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

It is in response to Woorim Beach Shoreline Erosion Management Plan which was prepared for Caboolture Shire Council by independent engineering consultants BMT WBM some 12 years ago.

It recommended in 2007 that a minimum of 225,000m3 of sand was required to restore the beach or 35,000m3 per year.

The council has spent $1.8 million on sand relocation projects for Woorim Beach since 2016 and is spending a further $1.2 million on this back-passing system trial.

"We're confident this will be a success, but whatever happens will report the outcomes back to the community," Council's asset, construction and maintenance spokesman Adam Hain (Div3) said.

Crews will be working between 6am and 6pm on weekdays unless more favourable conditions present on weekends.

Councillor Brooke Savige (Div1) said current conditions at this time of the year are ideal to begin the trial.

"Northerly winds and other weather conditions allow us to capture the sand most efficiently," she said.

"This is just the first campaign and hopefully will be ongoing for a number years.

"We recognise there was an amount of sand that needs to be replenished, but we haven't had a dredge to do it until now.

"We're playing a significant game of catch up."