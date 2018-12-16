Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Animals rights protesters outside Dreamworld on Sunday. Picture: Campbell Gellie
Animals rights protesters outside Dreamworld on Sunday. Picture: Campbell Gellie
Politics

Protesters strike at third theme park

by Campbell Gellie
16th Dec 2018 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANIMAL rights protesters have struck a third Gold Coast theme park in less than two days.

The protest comes despite one of the group being arrested and released on bail yesterday.

Almost 20 people are standing outside Dreamworld this morning in protest of using animals for entertainment.

The group are holding large signs on cloth backgrounds.

"Slaves for selfies," one sign reads.

"Captivity is cruelty," another said.

Eight police cars are at Dreamworld and a number of officers are standing around watching the protesters.

The activists hold a banner in the middle of the Australian Outback Spectacular arena.
The activists hold a banner in the middle of the Australian Outback Spectacular arena.

The protesters disrupted a dolphin show at SeaWorld on Saturday, posting a video online which showed the crowd booing their actions.

Their protests continued last night when they unfurled a banner in the middle of a performance of Outback Spectacular's new multimillion-dollar 'Heartland' production.

animal protest dreamworld editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    Have you seen this missing Ipswich teen?

    Have you seen this missing Ipswich teen?

    News 14-year-old boy missing from Ipswich, can you help?

    Ex-cyclone dumps huge amount of rain across the state

    Ex-cyclone dumps huge amount of rain across the state

    Weather Ex-tropical cyclone Owen may reform off Queensland coast

    Ipswich wine a real tasty drop

    premium_icon Ipswich wine a real tasty drop

    People and Places Reds and whites from the region scooped coveted show awards

    Maternity system at ‘crisis’ point

    premium_icon Maternity system at ‘crisis’ point

    Parenting The number of women giving birth in private hospitals has plunged.

    Local Partners