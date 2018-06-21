Menu
Thunder River Rapids ride operator Courtney Williams is ‘highly distressed’ after giving evidence (AAP Image/Darren England)
News

Young ride operator ‘highly distressed’

by Lea Emery
21st Jun 2018 11:12 AM
THE lawyer for former Dreamworld ride operator Courtney Williams said the young woman is "highly distressed" after giving evidence at the inquest yesterday.

Ms Williams was one of two ride operators working the Thunder River Rapids ride when two rafts collided, flipping one of the rafts into a vertical position.

The flip killed four people - Kate Goodchild, Roozbeh Araghi, Luke Dorsett and Cindy Low.

Ms Williams' lawyer Peter Callaghan said she was "highly distressed" after giving evidence yesterday.

"Ms Williams is mortified to think she might have done anything to upset any of the (families)," he said.

Mr Callaghan urged other lawyers to keep in mind Ms Williams' emotional condition after having to relive the horrific incident yesterday.

Steven Whybrow, the barrister for Ms Goodchild and Mr Dorsett's families, again quizzed Ms Williams about the emergency stop button she was standing near on the day of the incident.

Ms Williams told the inquest yesterday she had been told "not to worry" about the button as no one used it and did not know what the button did.

Dreamworld victims Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozi Araghi and Cindy Low.
Mr Whybrow asked this morning if the button had been labelled and she knew what it did if she had pressed the button.

"I would have done everything that I could have to do that," she said.

