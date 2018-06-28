Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dreamworld’s Thunder River Rapids Ride being torn down. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Dreamworld’s Thunder River Rapids Ride being torn down. Picture: Nigel Hallett
News

Dreamworld rafts had flipped before

by Jeremy Pierce
28th Jun 2018 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Dreamworld ride attendant has told an inquest about the day rafts flipped on the Thunder River Rapids 15 years before the disaster which claimed four lives.

Joe Stenning told counsel assisting the coroner Rhiannon Helsen that he was working as a deckhand at the attraction in 2001 when a raft became stuck on the conveyor belt before a succession of other rafts followed, causing a pile-up.

He was shown photographs of a mess of damaged and capsized rafts near the unload station in the 2001 incident.

Dreamworld’s Thunder River Rapids Ride being torn down. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Dreamworld’s Thunder River Rapids Ride being torn down. Picture: Nigel Hallett

 

On that occasion four rafts collided and wedged together, with some flipping. None of the rafts were carrying passengers.

It was only metres from the location where Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozi Araghi and Cindy Low died after two rafts collided on the same conveyor belt in October 2016.

The inquest continues.

Related Items

dreamworld dreamworld inquest editors picks gold coast queensland thunder river rapids ride

Top Stories

    Suspect named in body in barrel manhunt

    Suspect named in body in barrel manhunt

    Crime A SUSPECTED murderer is on the run after the body of a teen girl was found stuffed inside a barrel on the back of a ute south of Brisbane.

    Premier questions Ipswich council's legal challenge

    premium_icon Premier questions Ipswich council's legal challenge

    News “I think the residents of Ipswich want this matter dealt with.”

    • 28th Jun 2018 11:39 AM
    Facebook warriors? They're the least of our fears, Cr Wendt

    premium_icon Facebook warriors? They're the least of our fears, Cr Wendt

    Opinion Council thinking shows there are real concerns for city's future

    • 28th Jun 2018 10:58 AM
    TV crew get 'Cursed' in Yamanto

    premium_icon TV crew get 'Cursed' in Yamanto

    News Yamanto becomes a TV set for a week

    • 28th Jun 2018 12:01 PM

    Local Partners