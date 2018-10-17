Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people died when the Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned at Dreamworld in October 2016.
Four people died when the Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned at Dreamworld in October 2016.
News

Dreamworld Inquest: Supervisor wasn’t told of second malfunction

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
17th Oct 2018 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE engineering supervisor on duty at Dreamworld on the day of the Thunder River Rapids disaster has told an inquest he 'would have taken action' if he had been told about a second malfunction that occurred just minutes before the tragedy.

Dreamworld facilities supervisor Scott Ritchie leaving the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP
Dreamworld facilities supervisor Scott Ritchie leaving the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Appearing in the witness stand for a second consecutive day, former engineering supervisor Scott Ritchie, now the park's facilities supervisor, told Coroner James McDougall he was not informed of a second breakdown of the popular ride on October 25, 2016.

"If I had been aware of the second trip on the Tuesday I would have taken action," he said.

Dreamworld's official policy dictates that rides should be taken offline for the rest of the day after a second breakdown on the same day.

Coroner James McDougall is examining the deaths of Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi after a malfunction on the ride.

Related Items

Show More
dreamworld inquest malfunction staff thunder river rapids

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Ipswich to continue A-League goal despite FFA blow

    premium_icon BREAKING: Ipswich to continue A-League goal despite FFA blow

    Breaking WESTERN Pride general manager Pat Boyle is confident Ipswich's A-League bid is alive despite the city's latest submission being rejected by Football Federation...

    • 17th Oct 2018 11:19 AM
    One hurt in two-car crash near Ipswich

    One hurt in two-car crash near Ipswich

    News The two-vehicle crash happened on a rural road near Ipswich

    • 17th Oct 2018 10:52 AM
    Council issues new objectives for CBD redevelopment

    premium_icon Council issues new objectives for CBD redevelopment

    Council News The CBD will support, rather than compete with other businesses

    • 17th Oct 2018 10:48 AM
    Police union slams probe delay after cop hurt in hit-and-run

    premium_icon Police union slams probe delay after cop hurt in hit-and-run

    Crime "It should have been treated like any other workplace incident"

    • 17th Oct 2018 10:43 AM

    Local Partners