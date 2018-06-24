Dreamworld could face costly lawsuits

Police and investigators arrive a Dreamworld as the investigation into the Dreamworld ride tragedy continues. Members of the general public still arriving to pay their respects. Picture by Scott Fletcher

DREAMWORLD faces potential lawsuits running into millions of dollars over the Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy, a leading litigation lawyer says.

Roger Singh, national special counsel with Shine Lawyers, said the Gold Coast theme park could be sued not only by the families of the four victims but also by traumatised patrons and staff who witnessed the horror.

Mr Singh said evidence during the first week of the inquest into the October 2016 tragedy indicated Dreamworld "significantly breached its duty of care", and potential damages were likely to run into "millions of dollars".

Kim Dorsett — mother of Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett, who both died in the tragedy — leaves the inquest in Southport on Friday. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

Coroner James McDougall is probing the shocking deaths of tourists Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett, and Mr Dorsett's partner, Roozi Araghi, whose raft flipped on the ride on October 25, 2016.

The inquest opened last week with stunning revelations, including that concerns about the ride were first raised in 2001 when a raft flipped.

Evidence also emerged of multiple malfunctions of the ride in the days - and even hours - leading up to the disaster, of staff confusion over complicated emergency stop procedures, a lack of training, and alleged management pressure on staff not to co-­operate with police.

On Friday the family of Ms Goodchild and Mr Dorsett said they were "devastated and horrified" by the inquest testimony, and that they held Dreamworld "totally responsible for this tragic event, which could have so easily been avoided".

A Dreamworld spokesman acknowledged it had been a harrowing week for the victims' families and said he was "truly sorry this happened".

Mr Singh said Dreamworld had been on notice about hazards at the park "and can't escape liability for the tragedy".

Dreamworld ride operator Chloe Brix arrives to give evidence at the inquest on Friday. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

"The families who have lost loved ones certainly have scope to seek legal redress and compensation for their pain and suffering and associated losses, and I'd be very surprised if there wasn't a claim for millions of dollars," he said.

Mr Singh said family members could claim losses as well as damages for nervous shock over the sudden and horrific deaths of their loved ones.

He said Dreamworld patrons and staff who witnessed the tragedy could also potentially make sizeable claims against the theme park for psychological injuries, including post-traumatic stress.

But Mr Singh said time limits on compensation claims meant they normally had to be lodged within three years of an incident.

The inquest will continue this week before adjourning and resuming later in the year.