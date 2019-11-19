Dream’weaver’ savours run of success as Waterworx dominates

SWIMMING: A 15-strong Waterworx swim team cleaned up at the Gatton multi-distance carnival on Sunday.

Madison King, Ethan Harris, Ave Martin, Owen Martin, Isla Martin, Kynan Moore, Alethea Brownlow, Riley Murrell and Douglas Weaver were among the medallists as the Waterworx club took the pool by storm.

Contesting a packed program, Weaver stood out as he collected six gold and three silver. Remarkably, the diminutive superfish also smashed six longstanding records and powered to victory in the 200m fly and open 400m free despite never having raced the distances in competition.

Coach Peter Cherry said all of his charges had a fantastic meet and came away with some scintillating personal best times but Weaver had been particularly impressive.

“Winning doesn’t just happen,” Cherry said.

“Being dedicated to training eight sessions a week and putting in the effort will get results. It is through Doug’s hard work in training that he was able to receive such accolades.”

Cherry said the long-course meet offered his swimmers the chance to gauge their progression and identify areas in need of improvement.

He said his young squad would continue to train over Christmas to prepare for school swimming early next year. A small Waterworx contingent will contest the Woogaroo club’s last chance state qualifying meet on Saturday. Competitors aged 12-and-under will then turn their attention to the Waterworx short-course carnival on December 1. It will be their final opportunity to qualify for junior metros. Nominate via Swim Central by early next week at a cost of $6 per event.