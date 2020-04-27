Menu
CRUISE DREAMS: Rebecca O'Brien’s dream job on a cruise ship has been put on hold due to coronavirus. Photo: Contributed
Community

Dreams on hold for Lockyer Valley’s cruise ship dancer

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
IT WAS meant to be the adventure of a lifetime – and she was going to be pocketing money for the privilege.

But Lockyer Valley’s cruise ship dancer Rebecca O’Brien has had to put those plans on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-year-old from Placid Hills had just received a job offer she described as “literally a dream come true” when the virus broke out around the world, causing countries to close borders and the entertainment industry to dwindle.

After auditioning more than 25 times for dance contracts, Rebecca was offered an 11-month employment contract to perform aboard the Royal Caribbean International Rhapsody of the Sea, along with eight other dancers.

A week before she was set to fly out to begin training for the role, she received an email from the company telling her the cruise – and her contract – was on hold due to the virus.

“At the moment, it’s temporarily delayed – it will come back after COVID-19 is over and everything is safe,” Rebecca said.

“I’m one of the lucky ones because I didn’t travel over there – some people are still stuck on cruise ships and I’m so thankful to be very safe at home.”

Despite the disappointing news, Rebecca is keeping up with practice and has continued to train six days a week, from home.

“I’m doing it online from my deck – I have the Apple TV connected,” she said.

Dancing at home after training in dance studios for her entire life is completely different from what Rebecca is used to.

“It’s hard to communicate online, of course,” she said.

“You’ll do a kick on the right and it’s hard to see, from the teacher’s perspective because they’re looking after 40 other kids when only 20 can fit on the screen – that’s hard.”

Rebecca’s cruise ship contract has been delayed until June 11 but it is possible it will be pushed back until a later date.

“They’ve changed the date a couple of times – it’s a guessing game,” she said.

