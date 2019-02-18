Dream come true for Ipswich make-up artist

STYLE OF HER OWN: Sarah Lisewski is one of 20 Priceline Pharmacy beauty advisors who will be doing make-up at the coming Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival.

IPSWICH make-up artist Sarah Lisewski will be living out one of her biggest dreams when she heads to Victoria next month to be one of the beauty advisors at the Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival.

The 25-year-old from Basin Pocket was one of 20 Priceline beauty advisors to be selected from a pool of more than 650 employees across the country.

For Ms Lisewski, who works at Priceline Carindale, being chosen was a dream come true.

"I have worked at Priceline for a long time, and I don't have any qualifications. I learnt everything on the job and from at-home training by searching on the internet and social media,” she said.

"I always put my hands up to attend events like this. If it means I have to cancel my own plans, I will do it.

"I worked there last year too, but you had to apply for that. But this year, they did it differently and they hand selected everyone personally.

"Being personally chosen, not just selected at random, is a dream come true. It's so exciting.”

Over seven big days from March 4-10, Ms Lisewski will have the opportunity to provide makeovers and beauty tips for festival-goers, as well as work backstage at the fashion shows.

"It is all so exciting, and the vibe is really cool,” she said.

"Everyone is really busy, it's very hectic.

"But you get to be around so many influential people, from some of the country's best hair and make-up specialists to amazing fashion designers.

"We also get to watch some of the shows. Last year I was able to watch two shows, which was phenomenal.”