Dramatic suburban arrest after ‘stolen car dumped’

Two people have been arrested in Brisbane's north this afternoon after police were alerted to them in Kangaroo Point hours earlier

The arrest took place just metres from St Joseph's Nudge College at College Way, Boondall, about 1pm.

Police chase and catch two people who allegedly stole a Hyundai i20. The car was dumped in Billabook Close. Picture: David Clark

Two people were arrested in Boondall today after police said they stole a Hyundai i20. Picture: David Clark

Police allege a man and woman had dumped a stolen car a few streets away before taking off on foot.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the car and the two occupants were first brought to the attention of police at Kangaroo Point early this morning.

They are alleged to have driven from Kangaroo Point to Boondall before it was discarded in Billabook Close.

An allegedly stolen Hyundai i20 that police said was dumped in Billanook Close. Picture: David Clark

Police arrested two people on College Way in Boondall today after they allegedly stole a car. Picture: David Clark

Pictures captured by The Courier-Mail show police arresting a man and woman nearby in College Way.

Police officers are seen removing licence plates from the back of the allegedly stolen Hyundai i20.

Witnesses reported seeing up to 10 police cars travelling with lights and sirens along Deagon Deviation moments before the arrest.

Police have not laid charges but are expected to later this afternoon.

