Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast.
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast. Contributed
Crime

Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Nov 2020 5:25 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged following a police operation on the North Coast yesterday.

Just before 4pm, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended a unit on Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads, after concerns were raised for the welfare of an occupant.

When police arrived, a man, armed with a knife, made verbal threats towards officers.

A perimeter was established, with specialist resources attending to assist.

About 10pm, police forced entry to the home and arrested the occupant, a 50-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with common assault (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), destroy or damage property, and use offensive weapon to prevent police investigation.

Police will allege in court that the man threatened and assaulted a 76-year-old woman, known to him earlier the same day.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

editors picks stand off tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s best restaurants revealed - the full list

        Premium Content Qld’s best restaurants revealed - the full list

        Food & Entertainment More than 40 of Queensland’s top restaurants have been recognised at the annual Hostplus Restaurant and Catering Australia awards. SEE THE FULL LIST

        • 10th Nov 2020 5:06 AM
        How popular eatery came to thrive during COVID

        Premium Content How popular eatery came to thrive during COVID

        Business When other restaurants were cutting hours, this Ipswich joint launched seven-day...

        • 10th Nov 2020 5:01 AM
        ‘DISTURBING’: Man kicked animal to death outside pub

        Premium Content ‘DISTURBING’: Man kicked animal to death outside pub

        News A young man has faced court over a ‘disturbing’ animal cruelty case after he...

        Lure of ‘horrible drug’ eats into tradie’s super

        Premium Content Lure of ‘horrible drug’ eats into tradie’s super

        News A man was caught with 5.8 grams of ice, which he bought using some of his own super...