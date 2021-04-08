Dramatic scenes as teen arrested in large-scale manhunt

Police arrest a suspect on Brother Ted Magee Drive at Redbank Plains on Wednesday. Pic: Hayley Clarke

Police arrest a suspect on Brother Ted Magee Drive at Redbank Plains on Wednesday. Pic: Hayley Clarke

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy is one of two to have been arrested following a large-scale manhunt which spanned across Redbank Plains on Wednesday.

The boy and three others were allegedly travelling in a stolen vehicle in the area when a patrol car spotted the group just after 3pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers attempted to intercept the 2007 blue Mitsubishi Lancer near Ledger Street and School Road.

He said the vehicle had been reported stolen on April 6.

It is alleged the group dumped the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

READ MORE: Truckie’s good deed leads to creepy highway discovery

Their desperate attempt at escape prompted chaotic scenes in the area, with many residents reportedly told to stay indoors by police.

The spokesman said a heavy police presence, including the dog squad and PolAir, was deployed to assist in the search.

Residents Jarrod and Hayley Clarke took to social media last night, revealing one of the suspects had been apprehended on Brother Ted Magee Drive about 3.30pm

Ms Clarke said officers quickly tackled the man, who was wearing a bright blue jumper.

Police allege a stolen 2007 blue Mitsubishi Lancer was dumped at Redbank Plains on Wednesday.

It is understood the two suspects fled separately.

The second suspect was reportedly detained at nearby Ingles Drive only a short time later in dramatic fashion.

Toni Carr, a resident of Ingles Drive, said she was confronted by police in her backyard.

“It full-on scared the crap out of me when they were jumping the fence, they caught one of them next door to me,” she said.

Adam Barber reportedly witnessed the capture of the male just metres from his back door.

“They caught one of the guys in my yard,” he said.

READ MORE: Work starts on town’s new $2 million fire station

“The copper couldn't get out of the yard, I had to open up the gate, so he could take the cuffed individual.”

The QPS spokesman confirmed a Collingwood Park teen and a 20-year-old man were taken into custody.

He said the man was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The man is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 5.

It is understood two other suspects involved managed to evade police.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.