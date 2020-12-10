Menu
Dramatic rollover leaves suburbs without power

by Chad Van Estrop
10th Dec 2020 8:40 AM
About 650 houses in Corio and Norlane are without electricity according to PowerCor after a car hit a power pole in Corio on Thursday morning.

Electricity is due to be back by 11am after a male driver was assessed by paramedics at the scene but wasn't taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a blue four-wheel drive rolled and hit a power pole.

Car rollover in Corio on Thursday morning. Pciture: Nathan Garratt
Car rollover in Corio on Thursday morning. Pciture: Nathan Garratt

 

The scene at Kanooka Drive, Corio. Car rollover in Corio on Thursday morning. Pciture: Nathan Garratt
The scene at Kanooka Drive, Corio. Car rollover in Corio on Thursday morning. Pciture: Nathan Garratt

CFA and paramedics were called to Kanooka Drive about 3am where a power pole was hanging over the road and the 4WD was on its roof.

