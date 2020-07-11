Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dramatic moment girl pulled from flood

by Adrianna Zappavigna
11th Jul 2020 6:00 PM

 

Dramatic video has emerged online capturing the moment a police officer plucks an eight-year-old girl from raging floodwaters.

Ohio police officer Tom Cercek pulled the girl to safety after she was separated from her family as a flash flood hit.

The family had been swimming together at Bridal Veil Falls in Walton Hills' Metroparks on Tuesday afternoon, according to Fox News.

An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero, after rescuing an eight-year-old girl from a flash flood. Picture: Walton Hills Police Department
An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero, after rescuing an eight-year-old girl from a flash flood. Picture: Walton Hills Police Department

Stranded on the opposite side of the rapids, the quick-thinking officer tossed a makeshift rope down to the young girl, telling her to wrap the rope around herself.

The distressed girl can be heard screaming as the police officer hoisted her up to safety, yelling: "Help! Pull!"

Nearing the top, the little girl then told the officer: "Thank you, thank you so much."

There were no injuries, Fox 8 reported.

Originally published as Dramatic moment girl pulled from flood

More Stories

Show More
editors picks floowaters ohio police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Person taken to hospital after car flips onto its side

        premium_icon Person taken to hospital after car flips onto its side

        News A car flipped onto its side after a two-vehicle accident.

        Litter bugs turn bushland into dumping grounds

        premium_icon Litter bugs turn bushland into dumping grounds

        News Bushland in Bundamba continues to be trashed by people dumping rubbish illegally...

        Learner drivers race to book in tests from Monday

        premium_icon Learner drivers race to book in tests from Monday

        News Learners can book in for their practical driving tests from next Monday, but they...

        Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

        premium_icon Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

        Crime THE man who died in a crash on the Warrego Highway earlier this week was due to...