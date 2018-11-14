Dramatic arrest and driveby shooting possibly linked

Police on scene at the scene of an alleged stolen car. Picture: Lance @ Varsity Lakes

Police on scene at the scene of an alleged stolen car. Picture: Lance @ Varsity Lakes

THREE people arrested in a stolen car near the Tugun bypass are believed to be linked with a drive-by shooting at Currumbin Waters.

On Monday night a bullet was fired into a Judeller Road home, leaving a front window and interior wall damaged. Those inside were uninjured.

An unknown person was believed to leave the area shortly afterwards in a black car.

Three people were apprehended by police in Tugun. Picture: Lance @ Varsity Lakes

Neighbour Tracey Taylor was left stunned after her 12-year-old daughter told her on the drive home from school she had seen the car speed away from the scene.

Her daughter had heard a sound "like a car door slamming but different" and stepped onto the balcony to see a car with tinted windows accelerate down the street.

"It freaked me out because we heard it on the radio this morning that there had been a shooting in Currumbin Waters," Ms Taylor said.

Three people were arrested. Picture: Lance @ Varsity Lakes

"I picked her up from school and she said she thought it was backfire, she's never heard gunfire before, and then saw a black car scream past, go around the block and head out."

Yesterday, two men and a woman, all aged between 21 and 27, were dramatically arrested after a short police pursuit in an allegedly stolen car.

It is understood the two incidents are linked and police are continuing to investigate.

Police say the allegedly stolen Volkswagen Golf swerved into a barrier after the driver attempted to avoid road spikes around 1pm yesterday close to the Tugun bypass.

Police stopping motorists on the M1 to arrest the driver and passengers in a stolen vehicle. Photo: Mike Harvey

It is alleged one of the men resisted arrest and capsicum spray was used to subdue him.

Nearby motorist Mike Harvey said there was about 12 police cars, from both Queensland and NSW, assisting with the arrest on both sides of the road.

"They dragged a man out of the car and handcuffed him and then arrested a blonde women," he said.

"There was another man who was removed from the vehicle and looked like he had blood on his head."

The man was treated at the Tweed Heads Police Station by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

The two men remain at Tweed Heads Police Station and inquiries are continuing.