Drain makes way for natural flow

NATURE'S WAY: Ipswich councillors (from left) Dave Martin, Charlie Pisasale and Andrew Antoniolli have announced the start of a project to return a creek to its natural state.

WORK to transform a concrete drain at Raceview back to a natural waterway has begun.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the Small Creek project aimed to improve the health of water flowing into the Bremer River, following high population growth in the Raceview area since the drain was built decades ago.

"This multi-million dollar project is being funded through council's Stormwater Quality Offsets Program and will transform Small Creek between Whitehill and Warwick roads,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"Small Creek was once a meandering natural stream with a series of ponds before it was turned into a concrete drain. Now, the important work of returning it to a natural waterway has begun.”

The beginning of onsite work follows extensive community consultation carried out 12 months ago as part of Design Your Creek Week, with detailed design completed recently.

Stage one will include the removal of more than 30,000cu mof soil, planting of more than 5000 trees and 200,000 shrubs, sedges and grasses. Rubbish baskets will be installed in drains in surrounding streets to prevent litter from ending up in the creek.

A yarning circle has also been included in the design following consultation with representatives from the traditional owner groups.

Stage one works are expected to be finished in March 2018.