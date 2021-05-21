Dragons pay huge price in NRL thriller

The Dragons may struggle to name a 21-man squad for next week’s game after another horror night at Kogarah in which the home side conceded defeat to Cronulla at the death.

Already without the suspended quartet of Mikaele Ravalawa, Tariq Sims, Tyrell Fuimaono and Josh McGuire, the Red V are facing a crisis after Ramsey, Jaiyden Hunt and Max Feagai all failed their HIAs.

“There’s no one that’s in any real trouble. They’re all alert,” Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said after the game.

To make matters worse, Vaughan, Poasa Faamausili and Josh Kerr are all on report, while the Sharks also had five players earn the ire of the officials.

It turns out it takes more than a week to change tackle techniques after another three players were sent to the sin bin for high shots as Chad Townsend helped the Sharks edge the depleted Dragons in golden point.

Plenty of people thought the crackdown would simply disappear after last week’s scenes at Magic Round, but the NRL isn’t bowing down to the backlash and is standing firm in a bid to protect players from head trauma.

The Dragons had Paul Vaughan sent to the bin for a high shot on Will Chambers, while the Sharks lost Josh Dugan and Mawene Hiroti.

Vaughan’s hit wouldn’t have been penalised a fortnight ago, but there was less debate in the shadows of halftime when Hiroti was marched for a high shot that knocked Cody Ramsey out of the game.

“It’s confusing. The tackle on Ramsey, if that had happened in Brisbane last weekend, then someone gets sent off,” Griffin fumed.

“As long as they’re consistent then everyone is happy, but as you saw tonight, it’s mass confusion as to what’s 10 minutes, what’s a send off and what’s a penalty.

“He can’t protect himself when he’s running with the ball like that. The kid had a whole body to tackle him, so if ever they look at a deliberate high shot that put (Cody) out of the game, that was it. It’s confusion.”

The fill-in Dragons fullback failed his HIA, sparking a mass reshuffle to a team that was already missing roughly $3 million in talent after last week’s suspensions and an untimely injury to speed machine Matt Dufty.

Fans may have been divided on the first two tackles, but no one was complaining when Josh Dugan was sent to the bin for belting Billy Burns across the nose with a tackle that should have seen him sent off.

There was more drama and confusion to come as Briton Nikora collected Jack Bird high with seven minutes to go but remained on the field. From the ensuing set, Vaughan stayed down and was awarded a penalty from in front after Teig Wilton was pinged for a crusher tackle.

Hannay was stunned to learn that he had five players placed on report, and voiced his concerns over the new rules.

“I’m not against the crackdown, but we need to understand that people need to be recalibrated for how we tackle,” he said.

“To expect players to be able to turn that switch off and now become a lower tackle – particularly when the game is faster than it’s ever been – it’s a bit of a recipe for disaster.”

Jack Bird levelled the scores at 12-12, but neither team could win it in regulation as Corey Norman sprayed two field-goal attempts in the final few minutes.

GOLDEN DRAMA

The high tackles overshadowed a low-quality match that was saved by a dramatic finish that saw Townsend go from villain to hero to win it in golden point.

The Sharks halfback had a horrible night as he dropped the ball three times and had two field goal attempts charged down, but the Townsville-bound playmaker found a way to win it at the same ground his right boot let him down against Canberra.

There are still huge issues at Cronulla, but at least Josh Hannay can finally celebrate his first win after enduring a horror few weeks in charge of a team that has shown very little since he took over from John Morris.

“He wasn’t perfect, but he’s the guy we’re going to go to in those moments,” Hannay said of his halfback.

Originally published as Dragons pay huge price in NRL thriller