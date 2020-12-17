Menu
A worker at a ‘Jurassic Park’ resort in Indonesia has reportedly been savaged by a Komodo Dragon living on the remote island.
News

Dragon tears ‘parts of body’ at resort

17th Dec 2020 5:02 PM

A worker at a resort in Indonesia has reportedly been savaged by a Komodo Dragon.

The 46-year-old worker, named as Elias Agas, was working at the 'Jurassic Park' resort that's currently under construction on Rinca Island.

According to reports, the reptile "tore several parts of his body" before the man was rushed off the island by speedboat to a nearby hospital.

The resort has sparked controversy, given it's home to around 1000 of the remaining 3000 Komodo Dragons around the world.

RELATED: Inside Indonesia's new tourist attraction inspired by Jurassic Park

The Komodo dragon at Rinca island is the biggest living lizard in the world. Picture: ISTOCK
The beasts, the largest reptiles in the world, can grow to 3 metres in length and weigh up to 90kg. The bite of a Komodo Dargon can be fatal if not treated quickly.

According to witnesses of the attack, the lizard had gotten only a few feet away from them before it struck.

Last year, there were talks of banning tourists from visiting the island in a bid to protect the species, however Indonesia scrapped the plans and said they would instead limit visitor numbers and raise entry prices to create a "premium destination."

Originally published as Dragon tears 'parts of body' at resort

