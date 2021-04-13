Menu
Drag racing action is set to return to Willowbank Raceway on Saturday after the Easter disappointment. Top Fueler Peter Xiberas is among those ready to fire up. Picture: dragphotos.com.au
Motor Sports

Drag racing back at Willowbank with a welcome twist

13th Apr 2021 10:40 AM

AFTER the disappointment of Easter's Super Thunder extravaganza being called off, racers and fans have another exciting event to enjoy at Willowbank Raceway on Saturday.

Raceway officials are running their local track championship round - with a twist.

The addition of the Procomp Exhibition will give some racers itching to hit the drag strip a chance to take home the gold.

The Procomp Exhibition features a diverse field with Steven Ham and Rob Harrington in their Pro Slammers taking on the likes of Mark Rowland and Ipswich's Rod Oberg in their slick-looking funny cars.

"It's not often you get to see dragsters against funny cars, against Pro Slammers, so it should be a spectacle for race fans and racers alike," said Pro Slammer racer Ham.

ROCKY ROAD: Racers and fans desperate for top quality events after COVID issues

With COVID claiming the past two national rounds of the IHRA series at Willowbank Raceway, the regional racers are keener than ever to get some track time on the world-famous drag strip.

"Three group 1 teams - Chris Matheson on Top Bike, Peter Xiberas in Top Fuel and Tim McCarthy in his Funny Car - are set to test their team's new combos, and that's not even including the full program of the track championship, said Ipswich competitor Daniel Morris.

"It will be a great day for the whole family to get a sneak peek of what's at the famous Willowbank Raceway drag strip, and the chance to get into the pits at no extra cost, and get up close to the race cars.''

Willowbank Raceway will be buzzing with action all day and into the night.

Tickets are available at www.willowbankraceway.com.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

