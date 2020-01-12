Drag queen mobbed by LNP protesters at children’s event

A CHILDREN'S story time event has been targeted by a group of loud protesters that stormed a Brisbane City Council library this morning.

Chants of "drag queens are not for kids" shattered the silence of Brisbane Square Library as a group protesters ambushed a presenter at the"Drag Queen Story Time" event at about midday today.

Video footage of the incident shows a horde of dissidents surrounding a host chanting repeatedly.

Police were called to the library at around 12.20pm today on reports that a group of 15-20 protesters were shouting at a drag queen and causing distress at a community event.

A security guard managed to get the mob to leave before officers arrived but the protest left a mark on witnesses.

A spokesperson from the event's organiser, Rainbow Families Queensland, said the protest left participating children and families feeling unsafe.

"A group of people disrupted the event, chanting and causing distress," they said.

"We deeply regret that the actions of a handful of people caused our children to feel unsafe."

The protesters are believed to be from the UQ Liberal National Club. Picture: Supplied

Touted as a fabulous, family friendly afternoon "Drag Queen Story Time" event was organised with the aim of encouraging tolerance and acceptance.

Rainbow Families Queensland Coordinator Holly Zwalf said she was both disappointed and disturbed by the incident.

"Love makes a family," she said. "There is no room for hate in our hearts."

Drag Queen Story Time has occurred four times in Brisbane over the past two years and emulates similar events held in libraries across the world.

"It's a celebration of diverse families run by two Blue Card registered and fully trained drag queens, and the children enjoyed singing and dancing, reading, and doing craft," a Rainbow Families Queensland spokesperson said.

The UQ Liberal National Club posted to Facebook that they were protecting LNP values. Picture: Facebook

It is believed the protesters were affiliated with the UQ Liberal National Club.

The group had vocally opposed the event in a number of scathing Facebook posts that targeted Brisbane City Council and organisers of the Drag Queen Story Time.

"SHAME on the Brisbane City Council for sponsoring this event," the group wrote in a post.

"This event is designed to indoctrinate young children."

"We remain resolutely opposed to rate-payers money going towards an event like this one, which is an attack on every conservative value," the group wrote in another post.

The UQ Liberal National Club has been contacted for comment.