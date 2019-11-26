Draft order: where does your AFL club sit?

Tom Green is heading to GWS, but at what pick? Picture: Wayne Taylor

Tom Green is heading to GWS, but at what pick? Picture: Wayne Taylor

DRAMA is building as clubs plot their moves in the hope of landing the best available talent in the 2019 AFL national draft.

Four trades were completed last week, including Melbourne trading away a top-10 pick, and Collingwood and Brisbane agreeing to a swap of second and third round picks.

The Giants have jumped up the order after a deal with Adelaide and now hold pick 4.

The Crows dropped two spots in the top 10 but landed the Giants' first pick next year in the deal.

Meanwhile, Hawthorn traded pick 30 to North Melbourne for picks 50, 73 and a future second round pick, while Port Adelaide has swapped a host of picks with Brisbane that give the Power three selections in the first round next week.

But clubs are still unsure how the draft will play out, with more trades likely during the event and bids set to come early for highly rated academy and father-son players.

GWS hopes to land two of the best six kids in the draft, hoping a bid doesn't come too early for inside bull Tom Green. Fremantle is also hoping there is no early bid for Liam Henry while the Hawks are expected to match a bid for father-son selection Finn Maginness.

Geelong and Fremantle are also keen to move up the draft order.

See how the draft stands below and all the details of this year's event.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE DRAFT:

2019 AFL NATIONAL DRAFT

Day one: Wednesday, November 27 (7pm)

* First round picks only

Day two: Thursday, November 28 (7pm)

* Remaining national draft rounds

Day three: Friday, November 29 (10am)

* Pre-season and rookie drafts

HOW TO WATCH

Fox Footy will broadcast the draft live from 6.30pm on Wednesday and 7.30pm on Thursday. The preseason and rookie drafts on Friday are conducted remotely.

FOLLOW ONLINE

See every pick at it happens, profiles of your club's recruits and analysis from draft experts Sam Landsberger, Jay Clark, Chris Cavanagh, Jon Ralph and expert recruiter Gary Buckenara on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at heraldsun.com.au.

CLUB-BY-CLUB DRAFT PICKS

Adelaide Crows: 6, 22, 23, 37, 45

Brisbane Lions: 21, 29, 34, 71

Carlton: 9, 43, 57, 70, 85

Collingwood: 35, 48, 62, 74

Essendon: 31, 33, 61, 64, 65, 88

Fremantle: 7, 8, 28, 49, 58, 69, 79, 83

Geelong Cats: 14, 17, 24, 36, 93

Gold Coast Suns: 1, 2, 15, 20, 78, 90

GWS Giants: 4, 40, 59, 60, 80, 94

Hawthorn: 11, 42, 50, 73, 63, 73, 87, 92

Melbourne: 3, 10, 28

North Melbourne: 26, 27, 30, 47, 84

Port Adelaide: 12, 16, 18, 52, 66, 67, 68, 72, 86

Richmond: 19, 38, 39, 41, 56, 75, 77, 95

St Kilda: 51, 76, 82

Sydney Swans: 5, 25, 32, 44, 76, 81

West Coast Eagles: 46, 91

Western Bulldogs: 13, 53, 89

DRAFT ORDER

ROUND ONE

1. Gold Coast Suns (priority pick)

2. Gold Coast Suns

3. Melbourne

4. GWS Giants

5. Sydney Swans

6. Adelaide

7. Fremantle

8. Fremantle

9. Carlton

10. Melbourne

11. Hawthorn

12. Port Adelaide

13. Western Bulldogs

14. Geelong Cats

15. Gold Coast Suns

16. Port Adelaide

17. Geelong Cats

18. Port Adelaide

19. Richmond

Champion Data's top 30 draft prospects

ROUND TWO

20. Gold Coast Suns (priority pick)

21. Brisbane Lions

22. Adelaide

23. Adelaide Crows

24. Geelong Cats

25. Sydney Swans

26. North Melbourne

27. North Melbourne

28. Melbourne

29. Brisbane Lions

30. North Melbourne

31. Essendon

32. Sydney Swans

33. Essendon

34. Brisbane Lions

35. Collingwood

36. Geelong Cats

37. Adelaide Crows

38. Richmond

39. Richmond

40. GWS Giants

ROUND THREE

41. Richmond

42. Hawthorn

43. Carlton

44. Sydney Swans

45. Adelaide Crows

46. West Coast Eagles

47. North Melbourne

48. Collingwood

49. Fremantle

50. Hawthorn

51. St Kilda

52. Port Adelaide

53. Western Bulldogs

54. Hawthorn

55. Port Adelaide

56. Richmond

57. Carlton

58. Fremantle

ROUND FOUR

59. GWS Giants

60. GWS Giants

61. Essendon

62. Collingwood

63. Hawthorn

64. Essendon

65. Essendon

66. Port Adelaide

67. Port Adelaide

68. Port Adelaide

69. Fremantle

70. Carlton

71. Brisbane Lions

72. Port Adelaide

73. Hawthorn

74. Collingwood

75. Richmond

76. Sydney Swans

77. Richmond

ROUND FIVE

78. Gold Coast Suns

79. Fremantle

80. GWS Giants

81. Sydney Swans

82. St Kilda

83. Fremantle

84. North Melbourne

85. Carlton

86. Port Adelaide

87. Hawthorn

88. Essendon

89. Western Bulldogs

90. Gold Coast Suns

91. West Coast Eagles

92. Hawthorn

93. Geelong Cats

94. GWS Giants

95. Richmond