Draft code of conduct handed to councillors for debate

IPSWICH councillors could soon be forced to abide by a new code of conduct with a draft copy finished.

The first recommendation of a governance review into the council last year found a code of conduct should be reintroduced.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said a draft code had been formed and was being discussed with councillors.

But he said the council would need to consider the effect a mandatory code introduced by the State Government would have on the council's own code.

"We expect council's code of conduct to be consistent with any new regulation but any variations will see the mandatory code prevail," he said.

"The adoption by council of its own code in the meantime is an important statement by council to our community that we are embracing these values voluntarily and not just because we are forced to do so.

"This is part of my personal undertaking to regain the confidence of our community in the integrity of our governance of the city."

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he was working to ensure Queensland had a legislative framework with "very clear standards for councillors".

"We currently have a Councillor Complaints Bill before Parliament which, if passed, will result in a compulsory code of conduct for Queensland mayors and councillors," he said.

"The Bill also provides for a simpler complaints procedure along with tougher penalties, however there will be important safeguards.

"A new Office of the Independent Assessor will be established and handed powers to dismiss vexatious complaints, with penalties applying if unreasonable complaints continue."

Ipswich City Council had an adopted code of conduct for councillors, but it lapsed in 2012, following the removal of the mandatory provisions in the Local Government Act 2009.