Dr Tim provides care for all animals big and small

MAN'S BEST FRIEND: Yamanto Veterinary Surgery owner Dr Tim Rush alongside his border collie Jock. The clinic is celebrating 20 years in business. Cordell Richardson

IT would be quicker to ask Dr Tim Rush for a list of the different kinds of animals he hasn't treated, rather than make him go through each one he has.

He has seen a vast range of creatures big and small pass through his doors since establishing the Yamanto Veterinary Surgery in February 1999, becoming a trusted face for animal lovers of all kinds over the past 20 years.

Dr Tim, as he is best known, sees the usual array of pet dogs, cats, birds and horses on top of all matter of other wildlife.

Just two weeks ago he conducted surgery on a snake.

The business moved to its current premises in 2003 and have grown to become home to three vets and a team of nurses, with the clinic proud to constantly nurture a large number of vet students.

His wife Jenny is the practice manager and they employ two of their children as well.

"Situated nearly on the edge of town, I do get everything,” he laughed.

"We've been slower to grow but I've purposefully done that to make sure I gave people the time they deserve.

"In my time now I've not only had clients that have seen me for a long time but now I get the children of the clients coming to see me.

"I get people from far and wide to come and see me as well, which I'm very privileged to be able to say that.”

Dr Tim grew up on smallholding surrounded by sheep, donkeys and birds and raised by his father, a general practitioner, and his mother, a pharmacist.

"I had always felt I wanted to be part of a healing profession,” he said.

"I chose vet. I found through time that it was something I was good at which helped.”

Doing his part to help an animal, no matter how big their problem might be, was what brought him joy but not every day has a happy ending.

He has treated some animals for their whole lives and has been with them in their final moments.

Last week he had to put down a dog in the same room in the clinic in which it had been born.

"They don't make you feel good but they're memories that I've got... dear memories,” he said.

In his work he knows better than most how a pet can transform someone's life.

"They're a wonderful release from day to day stress,” he said.

"You rely completely on your pet to give you happiness and joy. We take that a little bit for granted.

"They help us live better lives. They look after you when you're lonely and they're happy to see you no matter what. I truly believe that that is a wonderful thing.”

His most memorable case involved clients who brought in their dog choking on a rubber ball, with their other pooch along for the ride.

As soon as the ball was released and launched across the room to much relief, it was happily caught by the other dog.

"I wasn't quite expecting someone to catch the ball as I got it out of the dog's mouth,” he grinned.