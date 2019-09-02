Dozens of Queensland companies in trouble
FROM car dealers to builders and meat suppliers, liquidators or administrators were appointed to 97 Queensland companies in August.
Of the businesses, 88 were placed into liquidation while nine went into administration.
A liquidator is appointed by directors or a court order if the company becomes insolvent.
An administrator is usually called in to prevent the company being placed into liquidation.
Tiler Dean Heffernan was the sole director of DPH Projects.
Despite being owed $600,000 by seven builders who went bust, his business was put into liquidation by a court order on August 30.
After seven adjournments the Federal Court placed south-east hire company Advance Rentals into liquidation.
Melrose Meats was put into administration mid-August owing creditors across the eastern seaboard up to $3.8 million.
The Courier Mail also revealed in August the reason behind the collapse of pool builder Majestic Pools and Landscapes.
The award-winning company collapsed in late July owing creditors $2 million.
COMPANIES IN ADMINISTRATION
MELROSE WHOLESALE MEATS PTY LTD
ACN: 148 000 499
Firm name: Menzies Advisory
Administrator: Michael Caspaney
Appointment date: August 22, 2019
V MARKETING AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
ACN: 160 123 491
Firm name: Hall Chadwick
Administrator: Richard Albarran and Brent Kijurina
Appointment date: August 20, 2019
BRIDGMOND PROJECTS PTY LTD
ACN: 162 431 441
Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants
Administrator: Brendan J. Nixon
Appointment date: August 21, 2019
HOPELAND HOMES PTY LTD
ACN: 607 800 546
Firm name: Cor Cordis
Administrator: Jason Tang and Ozem Kassem
Appointment date: August 19, 2019
NORNICO PTY LTD
ACN: 065 384 045
Firm name: McGrathNicol
Administrator: Anthony Norman Connelly and William James Harris
Appointment date: August 16, 2019
ELSMORE RESOURCES PTY LTD
ACN: 145 701 033
Firm name: Farnsworth Carson
Administrator: Adam Edward Farnsworth
Appointment date: August 12, 2019
QUEENSLAND VEDIC CULTURAL CENTRE PTY LTD
ACN: 600 692 279
Firm name: H&H Advisory
Administrator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain
Appointment date: August 9, 2019
BIOMETRIC IDENTITY SYSTEMS PTY LTD
ACN: 608 962 796
Firm name: Deloitte Financial Advisory
Administrator: Michael James Billingsley and David Ian Mansfield
Appointment date: August 8, 2019
BUSTERBOO PTY LTD
ACN: 127 735 700
Firm name: Hall Chadwick Chartered Accountants
Administrator: David Ingram and Kathleen Vouris
Appointment date: August 5, 2019
88 COMPANIES IN LIQUIDATION
PROACTIVE ENERGY PTY LTD
ACN: 087 635 452
Firm name: David Clout & Associates
Liquidator: David Lewis Clout and Patricia Talty
Appointment date: August 30, 2019
DPH PROJECTS PTY LTD
ACN: 133 398 320
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: James Marc Imray
Appointment date: August 30, 2019
MANEROO PTY LTD
ACN: 010 363 756
Firm name: Pricewaterhouse Coopers
Liquidator: Ian Robert England and Felicity Jane
Appointment date: August 30, 2019
ARV CORPORATION PTY LTD
ACN: 102 031 274
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Raj Khatri
Appointment date: August 29, 2019
PHOENIX QLD PTY LTD
ACN: 623 027 350
Firm name: Hamilton Murphy
Liquidator: Stephen Dixon
Appointment date: August 28, 2019
MINOTT PTY LTD ATF KAIROS UNIT TRUST
ACN: 154 073 300
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri
Appointment date: August 28, 2019
J&A DREAM WORK PTY LTD
ACN: 168 152 743
Firm name: Nicols and Brien
Liquidator: Steven Nicols
Appointment date: August 28, 2019
BIG BOYS BBQ QLD PTY LTD
ACN: 624 548 509
Firm name: Hamilton Murphy
Liquidator: Richard Rohrt
Appointment date: August 28, 2019
ATM CO. PTY LTD
ACN: 604 800 348
Firm name: McLeod & Partners
Liquidator: Jonathan McLeod and Bill Karageozis
Appointment date: August 27, 2019
TUFF ENTERPRISES PTY LTD
ACN: 123 825 883
Firm name: McLeod & Partners
Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis
Appointment date: August 27, 2019
STRATEGIC ELECTRIC PTY LTD
ACN: 621 275 616
Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: August 27, 2019
CRISCON PTY LTD
ACN: 107 701 655
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: August 26, 2019
SCENE HAIR STUDIOS PTY LTD
ACN: 613 168 059
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: John Goggin
Appointment date: August 26, 2019
MSA INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PTY LTD
ACN: 618 039 268
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Leon Lee
Appointment date: August 26, 2019
LATIN AMERICAN HOUSING COMPANY PTY LTD
ACN: 051 768 015
Firm name: McLeod & Partners
Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis
Appointment date: August 24, 2019
R.W ROOFING AND CONSTRUCTION PTY LTD
ACN: 606 950 869
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: August 23, 2019
STRATEGIC BUSINESS MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTY LTD
ACN: 108 302 781
Firm name: RSM Australia Partners
Liquidator: Mitchell Herrett and Frank Lo Pilato
Appointment date: August 23, 2019
INSURANCE PARTNERS PTY LTD
ACN: 126 492 966
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Leon Lee
Appointment date: August 23, 2019
AB PROJECTS PTY LTD
ACN: 111 839 939
Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia
Liquidator: Cameron Crichton
Appointment date: August 23, 2019
CA INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PTY LTD
ACN: 108 429 536
Firm name: Pilot Partners
Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen
Appointment date: August 23, 2019
TC EXCAVATIONS PTY LTD
ACN: 615 163 061
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Lee Andrew Crosthwaite
Appointment date: August 22, 2019
WHY NOT CONNECT PTY LTD
ACN: 608 221 254
Firm name: BRI Ferrier
Liquidator: Ian Alexander Currie
Appointment date: August 22, 2019
MILROMDI COMMERCIAL PTY LTD
ACN: 606 581 168
Firm name: Jarvis Lee Archer
Liquidator: Revive Financial
Appointment date: August 22, 2019
CAPERS ENTERPRISES PTY LTD
ACN: 098 143 652
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton
Appointment date: August 22, 2019
@HOMELIFTS PTY LTD
ACN: 139 388 828
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James
Appointment date: August 22, 2019
DANNEAL PTY LTD
ACN: 117 029 348
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward
Appointment date: August 22, 2019
C&L FORMOSA PTY LTD
ACN: 607 420 048
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: August 22, 2019
FORMWELL CONSTRUCTIONS PTY LTD
ACN: 118 023 144
Firm name: Mackay Goodwin
Liquidator: Domenic Calabretta
Appointment date: August 21, 2019
PURE INNOCENCE INTERNATIONAL PTY LTD
ACN: 125 797 588
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Dane Hammond
Appointment date: August 20, 2019
TERRY JONES BUILDER PTY LTD
ACN: 600 271 350
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Archer
Appointment date: August 19, 2019
ACN 057 599 461 PTY LTD
ACN: 057 599 461
Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Limited
Liquidator: Philip Campbell-Wilson
Appointment date: August 19, 2019
AERO SERVE AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD
ACN: 166 879 616
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: Brent Leigh Morgan
Appointment date: August 19, 2019
LADD HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
ACN: 112 469 048
Firm name: Pearce&Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Andrew Heers
Appointment date: August 17, 2019
LADD IP HOLDINGS PTY LTD
ACN: 135 679 953
Firm name: Pearce&Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Andrew Heers
Appointment date: August 17, 2019
ASKS INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
ACN: 169 936 814
Firm name: The Insolvency Experts
Liquidator: Steven Kugel
Appointment date: August 19, 2019
DWT PROPERTY INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
ACN: 168 044 620
Firm name: Taylor Insolvency
Liquidator: Joshua Philip Taylor
Appointment date: August 19, 2019
GORANI PTY LTD
ACN: 616 804 945
Firm name: Deloitte Australia
Liquidator: David Orr
Appointment date: August 19, 2019
EPI CIVIL PTY LTD
ACN: 616 506 720
Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland
Liquidator: Christopher John Baskerville
Appointment date: August 19, 2019
BROWSE BUSINESS SERVICES PTY LTD
ACN: 629 236 773
Firm name: Hall Chadwick
Liquidator: Gaurav Mishra
Appointment date: August 16, 2019
141 705 651 PTY LTD
ACN: 141 705 651
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: August 16, 2019
ADVANCE RENTAL PTY LTD
ACN: 002 964 865
Firm name: Cor Cordis
Liquidator: Darryl Kirk
Appointment date: August 16, 2019
BEAN AWAY SOUTHPORT PTY LTD
ACN: 162 383 664
Firm name: KPMG
Liquidator: Tim Michael
Appointment date: August 16, 2019
GO INTERIORS PTY LTD
ACN: 130 313 718
Firm name: BRI Ferrier
Liquidator: Ian Currie
Appointment date: August 16, 2019
HZ & LG PTY LTD
ACN: 600 268 764
Firm name: Pilot Partners
Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen
Appointment date: August 16, 2019
URBAN COATINGS QUEENSLAND PTY LTD
ACN: 607 118 801
Firm name: Vincents Chartered Accountants
Liquidator: Liyan Tay
Appointment date: August 16, 2019
ALEXBROOKS PTY LTD
ACN: 128 398 505
Firm name: Fleur Scott
Liquidator: Fleur Scott
Appointment date: August 16, 2019
FOLD BACK CLIPS PTY LTD
ACN: 091 821 091
Firm name: McConachie Stedman
Liquidator: Jane Marie Heidrich
Appointment date: August 15, 2019
AUSTPLAN PTY LTD
ACN: 079 967 203
Firm name: Menzies Advisory
Liquidator: Michael Caspaney
Appointment date: August 15, 2019
SHAN DONG NATURAL EAST PTY LTD
ACN: 159 102 075
Firm name: McLeod & Partners
Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis
Appointment date: August 13, 2019
GLEDTONE PTY LTD
ACN: 078 493 464
Firm name: Chifley Advisory
Liquidator: Gavin Moss
Appointment date: August 14, 2019
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS GROUP PTY LTD
ACN: 602 407 625
Firm name: Mackay Goodwin
Liquidator: Domenico Alessandro Calabretta
Appointment date: August 13, 2019
N&E MOORE TRANSPORT PTY LTD
ACN: 606 103 986
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: August 13, 2019
TB HICKEY BUILDERS PTY LTD
ACN: 074 500 904
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Lee Crosthwaite
Appointment date: August 13, 2019
FM DISTRIBUTION PTY LTD
ACN: 160 197 491
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Liquidator: Bill Cotter
Appointment date: August 13, 2019
LJJ TRANSPORT PTY LTD
ACN: 613 112 217
Firm name: Mackay Goodwin
Liquidator: Domenico Alessandro Calabretta
Appointment date: August 12, 2019
FINBUILD PTY LTD
ACN: 163 261 845
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton
Appointment date: August 12, 2019
AN&MM EMPLOYMENT PTY LTD
ACN: 163 680 073
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton
Appointment date: August 12, 2019
VAL ECO HOMES PTY LTD
ACN: 104 030 462
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton
Appointment date: August 12, 2019
AUTO DEALERS BRISBANE PTY LTD
ACN: 609 193 482
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: August 12, 2019
WHITE HORSES PTY LTD
ACN: 009 696 637
Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland
Liquidator: Marcus Jon Watters
Appointment date: August 10, 2019
MEHLHOPT ENTERPRISES PTY LTD
ACN: 169 879 449
Firm name: SMB Advisory
Liquidator: Justin Howlett
Appointment date: August 9, 2019
J AYCROP PTY LTD
ACN: 143 110 552
Firm name: Vincents
Liquidator: Nick Combis
Appointment date: August 9, 2019
JOKAJALE ENTERPRISES PTY LTD
ACN: 140 023 507
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles
Appointment date: August 9, 2019
SDC PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTY LTD
ACN: 135 525 487
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway
BYRNE HOLDINGS PTY LTD
ACN: 009 708 249
Firm name: BDO
Liquidator: Helen Newman and Gerald Collins
Appointment date: August 8, 2019
BARONEBRIS PTY LTD
ACN: 612 213 537
Firm name: B&T Advisory
Liquidator: Travis Pullen
Appointment date: August 8, 2019
LAHCO PTY LTD
ACN: 010 972 960
Firm name: BDO
Liquidator: Gerald Collins
Appointment date: August 8, 2019
TROPIC DEVELOPMENTS PTY LTD
ACN: 607 263 856
Firm name: Cor Cordis
Liquidator: Darryl Edward Kirk
Appointment date: August 8, 2019
NSF (QLD) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
ACN: 165 434 891
Firm name: Vincents
Liquidator: Nick Combis
Appointment date: August 8, 2019
MEANDROS INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
ACN: 164 527 646
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: August 7, 2019
RCW MAINTENANCE PTY LTD
ACN: 168 870 433
Firm name: PwC
Liquidator: Michael Andrew Owen
Appointment date: August 7, 2019
HITEC MINING PTY LTD
ACN: 601 234 146
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Morgan Lane
Appointment date: August 6, 2019
DOWN TO EARTH DRILLING (AUST) PTY LTD
ACN: 601 752 658
Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland
Liquidator: Christopher John Baskerville
Appointment date: August 6, 2019
JSR FASHION CONSULTANT PTY LTD
ACN: 621 763 031
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Liquidator: Bill Cotter
Appointment date: August 5, 2019
OZZIE INTEGRATED SERVICES PTY LTD
ACN: 609 479 594
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Liquidator: Bill Cotter
Appointment date: August 5, 2019
AVM FOODS PTY LTD
ACN: 140 259 230
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Archer
Appointment date: August 5, 2019
POWERNET SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
ACN: 084 404 820
Firm name: Dissolve Pty Ltd
Liquidator: Clifford John Sanderson
Appointment date: August 5, 2019
AMOS GROUP PTY LTD
ACN: 622 779 962
Firm name: BRI Ferrier
Liquidator: Ian Currie
Appointment date: August 2, 2019
RUEAN PHAE THAI PTY LTD
ACN: 169 111 853
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri
Appointment date: August 2, 2019
HOLTS INVESTMENTS GLADSTONE PTY LTD
ACN: 009 851 138
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Morgan Lane
Appointment date: August 2, 2019
CAMBUSKENNETH PTY LTD
ACN: 009 704 018
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles
Appointment date: August 2, 2019
CATRYAN PTY LTD
ACN: 169 499 094
Firm name: Grant Thornton
Liquidator: Graham Killer
Appointment date: August 2, 2019
VEEVA ENTERPRISE PTY LTD
ACN: 606 795 484
Firm name: Vincents
Liquidator: Nick Combis
Appointment date: August 2, 2019
CARLSWOOD FLEET PTY LTD
ACN: 118 345 403
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: James Marc Imray
Appointment date: August 2, 2019
I NEED A MASSAGE PTY LTD
ACN: 600 376 163
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: August 2, 2019
INVUE CO PTY LTD
ACN: 622 310 089
Firm name: The Insolvency Experts
Liquidator: Steven Kugel
Appointment date: August 1, 2019
RAGGATT FAMILY PTY LTD
ACN: 605 339 348
Firm name: BRI Ferrier
Liquidator: Robert Humphreys
Appointment date: August 1, 2019
PERIMETER MAINTENANCE SERVICES PTY LTD
ACN: 605 339 348
Firm name: BRI Ferrier
Liquidator: Robert Humphreys
Appointment date: August 1, 2019