Dozen of Ipswich drink and drug drivers named

ROAD SAFETY: Motorists appeared before court last week after being caught driving while using drugs or alcohol.

ROAD SAFETY: Motorists appeared before court last week after being caught driving while using drugs or alcohol. Valerie Horton

AN IPSWICH magistrate objected to a defence lawyer describing his client's "recreational” drugs use of marijuana while driving.

Magistrate David Shepherd reminded the lawyer appearing for driver Lee Treasure that such a term was not appropriate because of the harm illicit drugs caused.

Lee Treasure, 46, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Raceview on October 17. Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said police intercepted a blue Hilux ute at 11.40am and its driver, Treasure, tested positive to marijuana. Defence lawyer Brad Smith said Treasure played cricket at a national level and the drug found in his system was an oversight from recreational use. "I take exception to (the term) recreational use for dangerous drugs,” Mr Shepherd said. He said such drugs caused problems such as mental illness. Treasure was fined $350 and his licence disqualified for one month.

Katy Emma Howkins, 31, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to driving with no general limit when a learner/provisional driver at Augustine Heights on October 10. She lost her licence for three months and was fined $250.

Christopher Rubon Rodgers, 34, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Roma and driving when SPER suspended. He was fined $1000 and his licence was disqualified for four months. He also pleaded to stealing fuel in a drive-off.

Aroha Natika Spears, 20, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to drug driving when a learner/provisional driver at Yamanto on October 19. Spears was fined $350 and will be off the road for three months.

Timothy Wilson, 31, from Glenore Grove, was disqualified for three months and fined $350 after he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Lowood on October 14.

Jesse Randolph Hobbs, 31, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains when on a learner/provisional/or not licensed; and driving unlicensed on November 5. Fined $1000 and $200, he was disqualified for three months.

Tanya Lee Daylight, 41, from Springfield, was fined $350 and lost her licence for one month after pleading guilty to drug driving at Goodna on July 3.

Ann Marie Louise Gordon, 43, from Redbank, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Redbank Plains on October 1. Gordon was fined $1000.

David Terence Haywood, 36, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Riverview on September 15. He was disqualified for one month and fined $400.

Mark Andrew Zeidler, 41, from Chermside, lost his licence for seven months and was fined $900 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Haigslea on November 14.

Benjamin Vernon Berry, 36, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Oxley on August 22. Berry was fined $1000 and he was disqualified for one month.

Adam Wayne Fleming, 28, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Morayfield on September 22. Fined $700, his licence was disqualified three months.

Michelle Holmes, 45, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to driving with alcohol (deemed zero alcohol only) when on a learner/provisional licence at Goodna on November 16. Holmes was fined $1000 and her licence disqualified four months.

Christopher Lewis James, 30, from North Booval, lost his licence for one month and was fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Booval on September 1.

Christopher William Chandler, 35, from Walloon, was disqualified for one month and was fined $400 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Walloon on October 25.

Matthew David Clark, 23, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on October 12 when on a Learner/Provisional licence and fined $400, disqualified three months.