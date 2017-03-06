Downpour can't stop the party at country pub

Lorraine Boss, Erin Oostenbroek, Lulu Divine and Melissa Kay at the Peak Pub Show n Shine on Saturday.

DESPITE a heavy shower forcing hundreds of people inside, the rain didn't dampen anyone's spirits at the first annual Peak Pub Show 'n' Shine Family Day Out.

Pub owners Colin and Tess Preston said they were proud to show the hundreds who attended what Peak Crossing and rockabilly was all about.

"It was a very successful day," Colin said.

"We had a bit of rain and had to move indoors but we sold more than 300 meals and had between, 350-400 people here. We had no food left in the fridge on Sunday and I mean none."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The busy day also raised about $500 for the local hall.

"I had five staff behind the bar for six hours working the whole time. I've been in the bar game for a while and it's been a long time since I have seen one that busy," Mr Preston said.

"We had absolutely no trouble too, everyone was well behaved."

The day included live rockabilly bands, kids' activities, market stalls as well as a vintage car and motorbike display.

"The first band was outside but the second act had to move inside so the pub was packed," Mrs Preston said.

"The bands were amazing. Everyone I spoke to was really happy and that's what it's about."

The publicans said the local winery and hotels in surrounding towns had plenty of bookings thanks to the event.

"Flinders Peak winery was completely booked out and we did a shuttle service for people who stayed there," Mr Preston said.

"A few people stayed in Harrisville as well. The day was just excellent and will definitely be an annual event."