Download your GPS rugby fixture and tipping chart

by Nic Darveniza
22nd Jul 2019 12:00 AM
ANOTHER big season of GPS Rugby is upon us and we have you covered for all the latest news, profiles and school football action.

To keep track of the season, download your own fixture and tipping chart poster here.

Pin it up in the common room or just keep one for yourself so you're across when everything is happening.

The first round starts July 20, with The Southport School playing Nudgee College, Brisbane State High School taking on Ipswich Grammar, Churchie hosting Brisbane Boys' College, and Terrace battling with Toowoomba Grammar.

Brisbane Grammar starts the season with a bye.

Click on the graphic below to download your poster!

 

gps rugby ipswich

