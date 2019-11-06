Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CALL FOR HELP: Chad Pallett is struggling to find a job after giving up fly-in-fly-out work in Mount Isa to reside permanently in Ipswich.
CALL FOR HELP: Chad Pallett is struggling to find a job after giving up fly-in-fly-out work in Mount Isa to reside permanently in Ipswich. Rob Williams
News

'Down to about $150': dad's desperate plea for work

Lachlan Mcivor
by
6th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNEMPLOYED Ipswich father has resorted to desperate measures to find a job as money runs out and his family becomes desperate for an income.

Chad Pallett gave up fly-in-fly-out work in Mount Isa two months ago, with the schedule taking a toll on his wife and their four children.

The 30-year-old quit his job in the mines and returned permanently to Ipswich two months ago, thinking he would be able to quickly pick up work upon his return.

After about three weeks back home and without any bites, he realised it wasn't going to be that easy.

"I applied for 470 jobs (online) in 72 hours," he said.

"Then I went around and handed out resumes everywhere around Ipswich and nothing came up.

"One night, it was about 11pm and I decided I've got to do something."

Driving through the streets, he saw a number of laminated pieces of chipboard left by the road for kerbside collection.

Mr Pallett wrote his name and plea for work on the signs and placed 15 signs across Ipswich and another five in Brisbane.

He moved back home but Mr Pallett's wife Shalyn relocated to Mount Isa to search for work.

Mr Pallett will look after the children while trying to secure a job.

"We've got to a point now where we're basically broke," he said.

"There was no other way around it.

"One of us had to leave to get work.

"I borrowed about $2000 from my dad. We're $2000 behind on electricity, my car payments are nearly four months behind. Everything is just piling up.

"We've got to get out of this situation now. I don't sleep a lot because I've got four kids to feed. We've got nothing at all... I'm down to about $150."

Mr Pallett has fabrication and welding skills and can operate everything from a "small bobcat to the biggest dump trucks in the world".

He said any job would be OK.

"I'll go round and clean toilets, I don't care," he said.

"We've been rejected (for Centrelink). I've been rejected seven times and my wife's been rejected six times."

If you can assist Chad, give him a call on 0484 904 677.

More Stories

Show More
chad pallett employment jobs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New shops next to busy train station approved

        premium_icon New shops next to busy train station approved

        News 'Four tenancies will be created across the two buildings.'

        Refreshed facilities a hit as Rusty's servo finally reopens

        premium_icon Refreshed facilities a hit as Rusty's servo finally reopens

        Business The project was hampered by extensive thefts and delays.

        Bush fire breaks out after car burns

        Bush fire breaks out after car burns

        News Official warning issued to residents

        Ipswich charity for homeless has 2500 reasons to smile

        premium_icon Ipswich charity for homeless has 2500 reasons to smile

        News Local charity Rosies helps others who are down on their luck.