Down in dumps city needs hero: Could Ursula be it?

OPINION

THERE are several big issues facing Ipswich and its people in the years to come, but among them is a burning subject that refuses to deteriorate no matter how much we might try to bury it.

The issue of waste, and more particularly the unenviable position Ipswich has found itself in as the epicentre of waste-related developments, was always going to come up ahead of the 2020 election.

It has been mentioned to me more than once by different people that "someone” needs to put their hand up and promise to do something about the number of dumps and other related activities moving into town. In other words, anyone hoping to lead this city through the next four years might be wise to have a policy on waste.

In any other election, standing on a platform of stopping landfills might not be enough to galvanise voters, but next year's election is shaping up as something different from the norm, not least for the fact that it comes after the sacking of the entire Ipswich City Council.