Dow flags rapid transit buses for future Ripley boom

RIPLEY TO ROCK: The projected growth of Ripley Valley to 120,000 will require well planned public transport. Robert Dow says rapid transit buses from Ripley to Ipswich will be an option.

A RAIL corridor from Ripley into Ipswich exists but public transport advocate Robert Dow has flagged that it may not be possible to successfully implement a rail line there.

The corridor has been set aside by the State Government for future rail line extensions from Springfield Central in a loop back into the centre of Ipswich.

With the Ripley Valley to house 120,000 people in the future, public transport will be the key to preventing major congestion on roads.

"But I am not sure whether the rail option will work because of the development that has already occurred,” Mr Dow said.

"It will be very difficult to push a line from Ripley back into Ipswich via the old Churchill line, which is the alleged corridor.

"It would be a massive disruption to the community and involve massive resumptions, but I think the heavy rail should be extended (from Springfield Central) to Redbank Plains and Ripley.”

Mr Dow's analysis reveals how difficult it is to retro-fit infrastructure once development has taken place.

He said he favoured bus rapid transit (BRT) being used from Ripley to Ipswich like exists in Brisbane.

"Bus rapid transit is where you have dedicated lanes on surface roads for buses and they run high frequency and high capacity,” he said.

"You might look at running electric buses from Ripley to Ipswich because they are coming into their own.

"You would then have your rail at Ripley feeding back into Redbank Plains, Springfield and Darra. That would be achievable and sensible.”