Dow calls for Hansard change after estimates answer

GOODNA based public-transport advocate Robert Dow has asked the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for a correction of Hansard after the Queensland Auditor General's response in estimates hearings to a question by Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.

In estimates hearings in Parliament on Tuesday Ms Miller asked Queensland Auditor General Brendan Worrall whether he had been requested to conduct an audit of the New Generation Rollingstock and design issues, particularly with respect to the Disability Discrimination Act.

She followed up with: "If you plan to undertake such an audit, when will that audit be undertaken and how much will the audit cost?"

Mr Worrall responded: "I am not aware that we have been asked to undertake such an audit and currently we have no plans to undertake such an audit."

Mr Dow had earlier made a request for audit on behalf of Rail Back on Track.

"We don't think there has been any attempt to mislead Parliament but it was an incorrect response to the question," Mr Dow told the QT.

"We did request an audit on March 9. I received an acknowledgement on March 15 that it had been received and was contacted again on July 3 that our request had been denied.

"We were just absolutely stunned that the Auditor-General said there had been no request for audit. We think there has been a breakdown between the staff and him, but we do think (Hansard) needs to be corrected."

Mr Dow explained why he had earlier called for the audit.

"We were trying to find out why they ended up with trains that are not Disability Discrimination Act compliant ," he said.

"They can't be used until they are fixed.

"The toilet measurements are incorrect. The width of the passageway past the toilet cubicle is incorrect and the width of the passageways between the carriages is too small.

"That means people in wheelchairs and other mobility devices cannot move between the carriages or transfer from wheelchair to the toilet because there is not enough space in the cubicle.

"The other problem is guards being at the rear which creates issues in handling people getting on and off in the middle of the trains.

"I am absolutely delighted with Mrs Miller's question because it shows a strong interest from our local Member in the New Generation Rolling Stock project, which is a serious concern to all of us at the moment."